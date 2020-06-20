All apartments in Marietta
Find more places like 61 Austin Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
61 Austin Ave NE
Last updated October 9 2019 at 7:36 AM

61 Austin Ave NE

61 Austin Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marietta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

61 Austin Ave, Marietta, GA 30060
Austin

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
conference room
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This centrally located commercial office building is available immediately! Recently renovated, this space is perfect for a small law firm, insurance office or small medical practice. The building features 4 offices, a large and bright conference room, reception area, bathroom with shower stall and small kitchenette. A large parking lot and storage shed complete this perfect set-up. Conveniently located a couple of blocks from Roswell Rd, this location is easily accessible, has plenty of road frontage and will give your business the visibility it deserves. For more information, or to schedule a showing, please call(678)834-8758. Note that a self-service showing can be scheduled by visiting our website at www.title1management.com. Once you've accessed the property page, click on the showing button and follow instructions.

SHOW: LOCKBOX OR IN PERSON
AVAILABLE: Immediately
PETS: No

Basic Qualifications:
Government issued ID, gross income 3X monthly rent, positive prior rental history, $200 leasing fee once accepted. No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and screening criteria visit www.titleonemanagement.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Austin Ave NE have any available units?
61 Austin Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 61 Austin Ave NE have?
Some of 61 Austin Ave NE's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Austin Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
61 Austin Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Austin Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 61 Austin Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 61 Austin Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 61 Austin Ave NE offers parking.
Does 61 Austin Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 61 Austin Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Austin Ave NE have a pool?
No, 61 Austin Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 61 Austin Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 61 Austin Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Austin Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 61 Austin Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 61 Austin Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 61 Austin Ave NE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Arbors at East Cobb
1800 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
Veritas at East Cobb
730 Franklin Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Rosemont at East Cobb
2703 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Forest Ridge on Terrell Mill
1557 Terrell Mill Rd
Marietta, GA 30067
The Knolls
1675 Roswell Rd NE
Marietta, GA 30062
The Life at Windy Hill
2751 Hammondton Road
Marietta, GA 30060
The Preserve at Terrell Mill
1550 Terrell Mill Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Element 41
991 Wylie Road
Marietta, GA 30067

Similar Pages

Marietta 1 BedroomsMarietta 2 Bedrooms
Marietta Apartments with PoolMarietta Pet Friendly Places
Marietta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Powers Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Life UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College