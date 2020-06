Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Condo featuring great roommate floor plan - each bedroom with a private bath! New paint, flooring and attractive upgrades! New appliances. A cozy fireplace in living room. Bright sunroom overlooking wooded view. Plus a deck to hang out and get some fresh air. This the perfect place / condo to call home! Swimming pool and tennis courts are there for your use. Did we mention this home is on the main level, no steps. Washer / dryer included. Sorry no pets