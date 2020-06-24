All apartments in Marietta
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

53 Griggs Street Southwest

53 Griggs St SW · No Longer Available
Location

53 Griggs St SW, Marietta, GA 30064
Whitlock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Fully furnished rental available for a 3-12 month leasing term. All utilities and Wifi included. Completely updated cute, cozy, and comfortable entire unit of a duplex. The property is located on a safe quiet street surrounded by single family homes and is within walking distance to parks and the Marietta Conference Center. This home features a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances as well as hardwood floors and tile throughout the unit. This listing is for one side of the duplex and includes access to the shared backyard. Street parking only. Pets negotiable.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/53-griggs-st-sw-marietta-ga-30064-usa/c3eb1c60-a9bf-4bf0-b724-bf18156fbc1c

(RLNE5769340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53 Griggs Street Southwest have any available units?
53 Griggs Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 53 Griggs Street Southwest have?
Some of 53 Griggs Street Southwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53 Griggs Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
53 Griggs Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 Griggs Street Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 53 Griggs Street Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 53 Griggs Street Southwest offer parking?
No, 53 Griggs Street Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 53 Griggs Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53 Griggs Street Southwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 Griggs Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 53 Griggs Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 53 Griggs Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 53 Griggs Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 53 Griggs Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 53 Griggs Street Southwest has units with dishwashers.
Does 53 Griggs Street Southwest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 53 Griggs Street Southwest has units with air conditioning.
