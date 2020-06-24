53 Griggs Street Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Fully furnished rental available for a 3-12 month leasing term. All utilities and Wifi included. Completely updated cute, cozy, and comfortable entire unit of a duplex. The property is located on a safe quiet street surrounded by single family homes and is within walking distance to parks and the Marietta Conference Center. This home features a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances as well as hardwood floors and tile throughout the unit. This listing is for one side of the duplex and includes access to the shared backyard. Street parking only. Pets negotiable.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/53-griggs-st-sw-marietta-ga-30064-usa/c3eb1c60-a9bf-4bf0-b724-bf18156fbc1c



