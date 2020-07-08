All apartments in Marietta
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:30 PM

477 Morningside Dr NE

477 Morningside Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

477 Morningside Drive Northeast, Marietta, GA 30060

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS. PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO REVIEW THE CRITERIA TO GET APPROVED (RENTALS/HOW TO GET APPROVED) ***

Lucky you to have came across this two bedroom one bath duplex centrally located in Marietta! This unit has hardwood floors in the living room and bedrooms. The kitchen comes equipped with a stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. The bedrooms are ample in size with closet space to match. The icing on the cake is that this unit is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do your family a favor by not procrastinating when it comes to applying for this unit. We can assure you that if you snooze you are guaranteed to lose! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

Professionally managed by Aramis Realty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 477 Morningside Dr NE have any available units?
477 Morningside Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 477 Morningside Dr NE have?
Some of 477 Morningside Dr NE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 477 Morningside Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
477 Morningside Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 477 Morningside Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 477 Morningside Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 477 Morningside Dr NE offer parking?
No, 477 Morningside Dr NE does not offer parking.
Does 477 Morningside Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 477 Morningside Dr NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 477 Morningside Dr NE have a pool?
No, 477 Morningside Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 477 Morningside Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 477 Morningside Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 477 Morningside Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 477 Morningside Dr NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 477 Morningside Dr NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 477 Morningside Dr NE does not have units with air conditioning.

