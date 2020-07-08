477 Morningside Dr NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS. PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO REVIEW THE CRITERIA TO GET APPROVED (RENTALS/HOW TO GET APPROVED) ***



Lucky you to have came across this two bedroom one bath duplex centrally located in Marietta! This unit has hardwood floors in the living room and bedrooms. The kitchen comes equipped with a stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. The bedrooms are ample in size with closet space to match. The icing on the cake is that this unit is professionally managed with 24-Hr. email access to the Property Mgmt. Company. What more can you ask for in a home? Please do your family a favor by not procrastinating when it comes to applying for this unit. We can assure you that if you snooze you are guaranteed to lose! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.



