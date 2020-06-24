470 Barnes Mill Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS (PLEASE CONFIRM INCENTIVE PRIOR TO APPLICATION)(SPECIALS ARE NOT APPLICABLE FOR SECTION 8 LEASES)



Lovely Two Bedroom, 1 Full Bath,4-Sided Brick Home Close To I-75, Convenient to all! Newly Renovated And Move In Ready. Neutral Paint And Hardwood Floors Throughout, 2 Good Sized Bedrooms With Updated Bath, Sunny Kitchen With Appliances, Breakfast Bar,Dining Area And Separate Family Room. Spacious Deck On Back For Entertaining. Parking In Back Of Home.Hurry This Home Will Not Last.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



County:Cobb;

Subdivision:GlenIvy Townhomes;

Sq Footage: 988;

Yr Built: 1950;

Br: 2 / 1 Ba;



Schools:

Elementary: Sawyer;

Middle: Marietta;

High: Marietta;

To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:



Schedule a Self Showing

Smoking: No



Year Built: 1950



Lease Terms: 12 Months

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.