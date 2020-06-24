All apartments in Marietta
470 Barnes Mill Drive
470 Barnes Mill Drive

470 Barnes Mill Dr · No Longer Available
Location

470 Barnes Mill Dr, Marietta, GA 30062

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS (PLEASE CONFIRM INCENTIVE PRIOR TO APPLICATION)(SPECIALS ARE NOT APPLICABLE FOR SECTION 8 LEASES)

Lovely Two Bedroom, 1 Full Bath,4-Sided Brick Home Close To I-75, Convenient to all! Newly Renovated And Move In Ready. Neutral Paint And Hardwood Floors Throughout, 2 Good Sized Bedrooms With Updated Bath, Sunny Kitchen With Appliances, Breakfast Bar,Dining Area And Separate Family Room. Spacious Deck On Back For Entertaining. Parking In Back Of Home.Hurry This Home Will Not Last.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

County:Cobb;
Subdivision:GlenIvy Townhomes;
Sq Footage: 988;
Yr Built: 1950;
Br: 2 / 1 Ba;

Schools:
Elementary: Sawyer;
Middle: Marietta;
High: Marietta;
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Schedule a Self Showing
Smoking: No

Year Built: 1950

Lease Terms: 12 Months
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 470 Barnes Mill Drive have any available units?
470 Barnes Mill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 470 Barnes Mill Drive have?
Some of 470 Barnes Mill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 470 Barnes Mill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
470 Barnes Mill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 470 Barnes Mill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 470 Barnes Mill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 470 Barnes Mill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 470 Barnes Mill Drive offers parking.
Does 470 Barnes Mill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 470 Barnes Mill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 470 Barnes Mill Drive have a pool?
No, 470 Barnes Mill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 470 Barnes Mill Drive have accessible units?
No, 470 Barnes Mill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 470 Barnes Mill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 470 Barnes Mill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 470 Barnes Mill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 470 Barnes Mill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
