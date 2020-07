Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range Property Amenities parking

This property is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Duplex with 2 parking spaces and a private backyard area. It has a 2 (huge) master bedroom setup, so it is perfect for roomates or in-laws. It is located in a quiet part of Cobb County and is close to shopping, restaurants, and recreation. 2 year lease. Cleaning & minor repairs being completed 5/23/2020