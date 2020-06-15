439 Chester Street SE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

House was renovated in 2014. Enter off the front porch into the Living Room & Large Dining “L” with refinished hardwood floors. Kitchen has refinished heart pine floors, maple cabinets, and all Stainless Steel Appliances! Separate laundry and storage room off the kitchen. Off the hall are the two bedrooms front and a rear bedroom as well as the completely renovated Bathroom. Great outdoor living in fenced back yard with brick patio and a storage building; Updated Electrical & Plumbing. **Additional $15.00/month for Utility & Maintenance Reductions Program.