Marietta, GA
439 Chester Street SE
Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

439 Chester Street SE

439 Chester St · No Longer Available
Location

439 Chester St, Marietta, GA 30060
Fraiser

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
House was renovated in 2014. Enter off the front porch into the Living Room & Large Dining “L” with refinished hardwood floors. Kitchen has refinished heart pine floors, maple cabinets, and all Stainless Steel Appliances! Separate laundry and storage room off the kitchen. Off the hall are the two bedrooms front and a rear bedroom as well as the completely renovated Bathroom. Great outdoor living in fenced back yard with brick patio and a storage building; Updated Electrical & Plumbing. **Additional $15.00/month for Utility & Maintenance Reductions Program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 439 Chester Street SE have any available units?
439 Chester Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 439 Chester Street SE have?
Some of 439 Chester Street SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 439 Chester Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
439 Chester Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 439 Chester Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 439 Chester Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 439 Chester Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 439 Chester Street SE offers parking.
Does 439 Chester Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 439 Chester Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 439 Chester Street SE have a pool?
No, 439 Chester Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 439 Chester Street SE have accessible units?
No, 439 Chester Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 439 Chester Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 439 Chester Street SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 439 Chester Street SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 439 Chester Street SE does not have units with air conditioning.
