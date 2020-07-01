All apartments in Marietta
Last updated April 1 2020 at 9:47 PM

383 Roseglen Drive Northwest

383 Roseglen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

383 Roseglen Drive, Marietta, GA 30066

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
This stunning rental property is situated in the Briarfield subdivision. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home, has a lovely open floorplan, perfect for entertaining or keeping an eye on the little ones. The backyard is very private, perfect for a small gathering of family and friends. The Master bedroom is quite large and the closet is every woman's dream. The upstairs has an open, airy feel, while also giving each room its privacy. This homes is in an amazing and convenient location. Convenient access to I-575, I-75, Kennesaw Mountain, Kennesaw Mountain University, Whole Foods, Wal-mart, Target and more. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

