319 Atlanta Street SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking

Amazing two story loft in the heart of Marietta! Perfect mix of urban, contemporary, and modern design in this open floor plan w/exposed brick walls and concrete floors. The renovated kitchen boasts gorgeous granite countertops, brick backsplash, huge island w/breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Large walk-in pantry with custom shelving. Freshly painted interior and polished concrete floors. Gated and covered parking plus storage unit. Enjoy the roof top deck with views of the city. Walk to Marietta Square! Marietta Square has so much to offer including: Marietta Square Market Food Hall, Glover Park Brewery, Taqueria Tsunami, Douceur de France French Bakery & Café, Kiosko, Two Birds Taphouse, and so much more. Also, enjoy the Friday Art Walks in the Square, Glover Park Concert Series, Farmers Market every weekend, and tons of art & music events throughout the year!Fitness center is located on Level M. Roof top deck is on 5th floor. There is a staircase on the side of the building that leads to the unit so no need to use the elevator (if trying to avoid public spaces)