Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:40 PM

319 Atlanta Street SE

319 Atlanta Street Southeast · (404) 663-3735
Location

319 Atlanta Street Southeast, Marietta, GA 30060
Dixie

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 317 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1544 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
Amazing two story loft in the heart of Marietta! Perfect mix of urban, contemporary, and modern design in this open floor plan w/exposed brick walls and concrete floors. The renovated kitchen boasts gorgeous granite countertops, brick backsplash, huge island w/breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Large walk-in pantry with custom shelving. Freshly painted interior and polished concrete floors. Gated and covered parking plus storage unit. Enjoy the roof top deck with views of the city. Walk to Marietta Square! Marietta Square has so much to offer including: Marietta Square Market Food Hall, Glover Park Brewery, Taqueria Tsunami, Douceur de France French Bakery & Café, Kiosko, Two Birds Taphouse, and so much more. Also, enjoy the Friday Art Walks in the Square, Glover Park Concert Series, Farmers Market every weekend, and tons of art & music events throughout the year!Fitness center is located on Level M. Roof top deck is on 5th floor. There is a staircase on the side of the building that leads to the unit so no need to use the elevator (if trying to avoid public spaces)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Atlanta Street SE have any available units?
319 Atlanta Street SE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 319 Atlanta Street SE have?
Some of 319 Atlanta Street SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Atlanta Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
319 Atlanta Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Atlanta Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 319 Atlanta Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 319 Atlanta Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 319 Atlanta Street SE offers parking.
Does 319 Atlanta Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 319 Atlanta Street SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Atlanta Street SE have a pool?
No, 319 Atlanta Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 319 Atlanta Street SE have accessible units?
No, 319 Atlanta Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Atlanta Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 Atlanta Street SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 319 Atlanta Street SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 Atlanta Street SE does not have units with air conditioning.
