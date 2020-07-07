298 Kimberly Way SW

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carpet refrigerator

Spacious Living Room opens to Dining Room & open Kitchen. Fenced backyard w/ patio & storage room. Kitchen with has newer oak cabinets w/ newer countertops & white appliances. Upstairs are 2 large Bedrooms & the oversized hall bath w/ separate vanity area. Laundry closet is also off the hall bath. NEW Carpet & vinyl flooring throughout. This home offers plenty of room with several spacious closets on both floors. New Blinds on all windows. **Additional $15.00/month for Utility & Maintenance Reductions Program.