Spacious Living Room opens to Dining Room & open Kitchen. Fenced backyard w/ patio & storage room. Kitchen with has newer oak cabinets w/ newer countertops & white appliances. Upstairs are 2 large Bedrooms & the oversized hall bath w/ separate vanity area. Laundry closet is also off the hall bath. NEW Carpet & vinyl flooring throughout. This home offers plenty of room with several spacious closets on both floors. New Blinds on all windows. **Additional $15.00/month for Utility & Maintenance Reductions Program.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 298 Kimberly Way SW have any available units?
298 Kimberly Way SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 298 Kimberly Way SW have?
Some of 298 Kimberly Way SW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 298 Kimberly Way SW currently offering any rent specials?
298 Kimberly Way SW is not currently offering any rent specials.