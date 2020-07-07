All apartments in Marietta
Find more places like 298 Kimberly Way SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
298 Kimberly Way SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

298 Kimberly Way SW

298 Kimberly Way SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marietta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

298 Kimberly Way SW, Marietta, GA 30064

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious Living Room opens to Dining Room & open Kitchen. Fenced backyard w/ patio & storage room. Kitchen with has newer oak cabinets w/ newer countertops & white appliances. Upstairs are 2 large Bedrooms & the oversized hall bath w/ separate vanity area. Laundry closet is also off the hall bath. NEW Carpet & vinyl flooring throughout. This home offers plenty of room with several spacious closets on both floors. New Blinds on all windows. **Additional $15.00/month for Utility & Maintenance Reductions Program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 298 Kimberly Way SW have any available units?
298 Kimberly Way SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 298 Kimberly Way SW have?
Some of 298 Kimberly Way SW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 298 Kimberly Way SW currently offering any rent specials?
298 Kimberly Way SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 298 Kimberly Way SW pet-friendly?
No, 298 Kimberly Way SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 298 Kimberly Way SW offer parking?
No, 298 Kimberly Way SW does not offer parking.
Does 298 Kimberly Way SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 298 Kimberly Way SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 298 Kimberly Way SW have a pool?
No, 298 Kimberly Way SW does not have a pool.
Does 298 Kimberly Way SW have accessible units?
No, 298 Kimberly Way SW does not have accessible units.
Does 298 Kimberly Way SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 298 Kimberly Way SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 298 Kimberly Way SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 298 Kimberly Way SW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crossings
875 Franklin Gateway
Marietta, GA 30067
Hawthorne Wildwood
1818 Wood Hollow Ct SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Grandstand
3500 Windcliff Dr. SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Rosemont at East Cobb
2703 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Knolls
1675 Roswell Rd NE
Marietta, GA 30062
Princeton Place
820 Canton Rd NE
Marietta, GA 30060
Ivy Ridge Apartments
2650 Bentley Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Preserve at Terrell Mill
1550 Terrell Mill Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067

Similar Pages

Marietta 1 BedroomsMarietta 2 Bedrooms
Marietta Apartments with PoolMarietta Pet Friendly Places
Marietta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Powers Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Life UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College