243 Maple Avenue NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Extremely Rare Completely Furnished Home - Totally Renovated - Professional Designer - Historic Marietta! Owner spared no expense in renovating this historic home. Great opportunity to live in a very high demand area of Marietta. This split bedroom plan sets up well for an individual, family or room mate! Kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The upgrades in the bathrooms will blow you away! Oak hardwood and tiled floors. Nice computer room. All rooms are well proportioned! Lawn maintenance included. Small dog under 10 lbs okay. A must see!