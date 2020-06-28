All apartments in Marietta
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:27 AM

243 Maple Avenue NW

243 Maple Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

243 Maple Avenue Northwest, Marietta, GA 30064
Polk

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Extremely Rare Completely Furnished Home - Totally Renovated - Professional Designer - Historic Marietta! Owner spared no expense in renovating this historic home. Great opportunity to live in a very high demand area of Marietta. This split bedroom plan sets up well for an individual, family or room mate! Kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The upgrades in the bathrooms will blow you away! Oak hardwood and tiled floors. Nice computer room. All rooms are well proportioned! Lawn maintenance included. Small dog under 10 lbs okay. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 243 Maple Avenue NW have any available units?
243 Maple Avenue NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 243 Maple Avenue NW have?
Some of 243 Maple Avenue NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 243 Maple Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
243 Maple Avenue NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 Maple Avenue NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 243 Maple Avenue NW is pet friendly.
Does 243 Maple Avenue NW offer parking?
Yes, 243 Maple Avenue NW offers parking.
Does 243 Maple Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 243 Maple Avenue NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 Maple Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 243 Maple Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 243 Maple Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 243 Maple Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 243 Maple Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 243 Maple Avenue NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 243 Maple Avenue NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 243 Maple Avenue NW does not have units with air conditioning.
