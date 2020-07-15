All apartments in Marietta
2212 Runnymead Ridge Southeast

2212 Runnymead Ridge Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2212 Runnymead Ridge Southeast, Marietta, GA 30067
Powers Park

Amenities

This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath town home. It has hardwood floors, tile floors, and carpet. This is a super nice neighborhood with a pool, tennis courts, and a clubhouse for residents. This home has a large family room and a great kitchen with everything you need in a home. One look at this one and you will feel at home. Please watch our video tour for more information.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 Runnymead Ridge Southeast have any available units?
2212 Runnymead Ridge Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 2212 Runnymead Ridge Southeast have?
Some of 2212 Runnymead Ridge Southeast's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2212 Runnymead Ridge Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
2212 Runnymead Ridge Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 Runnymead Ridge Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 2212 Runnymead Ridge Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 2212 Runnymead Ridge Southeast offer parking?
No, 2212 Runnymead Ridge Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 2212 Runnymead Ridge Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2212 Runnymead Ridge Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 Runnymead Ridge Southeast have a pool?
Yes, 2212 Runnymead Ridge Southeast has a pool.
Does 2212 Runnymead Ridge Southeast have accessible units?
No, 2212 Runnymead Ridge Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 Runnymead Ridge Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2212 Runnymead Ridge Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2212 Runnymead Ridge Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2212 Runnymead Ridge Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
