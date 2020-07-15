2212 Runnymead Ridge Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath town home. It has hardwood floors, tile floors, and carpet. This is a super nice neighborhood with a pool, tennis courts, and a clubhouse for residents. This home has a large family room and a great kitchen with everything you need in a home. One look at this one and you will feel at home. Please watch our video tour for more information.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.