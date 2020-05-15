2032 Powers Ferry Trace SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities key fob access

Programmable keyless deadbolt, Gorgeous Luxury Vinyl Plank floors throughout, renovated and updated kitchen and bathrooms, and Nest thermostat! . Beautifully updated Kitchen with all newer cabinets, quartz counters, tile backsplash, and all Stainless Steel appliances. Step-down living room with newly tiled fireplace and large sliding door which opens to the rear covered patio with storage room. Upper level has 2 Master BRs w/ private baths. Rear master BR includes sliding glass door to balcony. Water/Sewer, trash, and exterior lawn maintenance included!