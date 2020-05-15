All apartments in Marietta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2032 Powers Ferry Trace SE

2032 Powers Ferry Trace Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2032 Powers Ferry Trace Southeast, Marietta, GA 30067
Powers Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
key fob access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
key fob access
Programmable keyless deadbolt, Gorgeous Luxury Vinyl Plank floors throughout, renovated and updated kitchen and bathrooms, and Nest thermostat! . Beautifully updated Kitchen with all newer cabinets, quartz counters, tile backsplash, and all Stainless Steel appliances. Step-down living room with newly tiled fireplace and large sliding door which opens to the rear covered patio with storage room. Upper level has 2 Master BRs w/ private baths. Rear master BR includes sliding glass door to balcony. Water/Sewer, trash, and exterior lawn maintenance included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2032 Powers Ferry Trace SE have any available units?
2032 Powers Ferry Trace SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 2032 Powers Ferry Trace SE have?
Some of 2032 Powers Ferry Trace SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2032 Powers Ferry Trace SE currently offering any rent specials?
2032 Powers Ferry Trace SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2032 Powers Ferry Trace SE pet-friendly?
No, 2032 Powers Ferry Trace SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 2032 Powers Ferry Trace SE offer parking?
No, 2032 Powers Ferry Trace SE does not offer parking.
Does 2032 Powers Ferry Trace SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2032 Powers Ferry Trace SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2032 Powers Ferry Trace SE have a pool?
No, 2032 Powers Ferry Trace SE does not have a pool.
Does 2032 Powers Ferry Trace SE have accessible units?
No, 2032 Powers Ferry Trace SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2032 Powers Ferry Trace SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2032 Powers Ferry Trace SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2032 Powers Ferry Trace SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2032 Powers Ferry Trace SE does not have units with air conditioning.
