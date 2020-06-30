All apartments in Marietta
Find more places like 203 Augusta Drive - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
203 Augusta Drive - 1
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:30 AM

203 Augusta Drive - 1

203 Augusta Dr SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Marietta
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

203 Augusta Dr SE, Marietta, GA 30067

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
$1,099 – 2 Beds/1 Bath lovely townhome in Marietta easy access to shops!

Available Now!

Lovely townhome in Marietta with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Features included roommate floorplan, spacious carpeted living room, and separate dining room. Kitchen appliances included. $40 Flat Fee for water! Conveniently located near Southern Poly and easy access to shops.

SCHEDULE A SHOWING & APPLY ONLINE AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent
Tiffany| LEO
678-685-9932
(404) 456-6604 Agent cell #
.
FIND MORE PROPERTIES FOR RENT AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Augusta Drive - 1 have any available units?
203 Augusta Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 203 Augusta Drive - 1 have?
Some of 203 Augusta Drive - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Augusta Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
203 Augusta Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Augusta Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 203 Augusta Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 203 Augusta Drive - 1 offer parking?
No, 203 Augusta Drive - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 203 Augusta Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Augusta Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Augusta Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 203 Augusta Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 203 Augusta Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 203 Augusta Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Augusta Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 Augusta Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Augusta Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 Augusta Drive - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Move Cross Country
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverstone at Powers Ferry
899 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Parkside at Town Center
1615 Cobb Pkwy NW
Marietta, GA 30062
Rosemont at East Cobb
2703 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Knolls
1675 Roswell Rd NE
Marietta, GA 30062
Columns at Bentley Manor
2600 Bentley Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Park on Windy Hill
2121 Windy Hill Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30060
Ivy Ridge Apartments
2650 Bentley Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Preserve at Terrell Mill
1550 Terrell Mill Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067

Similar Pages

Marietta 1 BedroomsMarietta 2 Bedrooms
Marietta Apartments with PoolMarietta Pet Friendly Places
Marietta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Powers Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Life UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College