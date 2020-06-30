1877 Barrington Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

3 bedroom, 2.5 bath spacious townhouse in a culd-a-sac in a quiet community that is conveniently located just minutes from town center mall and the highway. The home features an open kitchen with a breakfast area and bay window. The family room is spacious features a fireplace and a dining room area with double sliding glass doors which lead to the back deck and fenced in backyard. The bedrooms are spacious and the laundry room is located upstairs.

This home has been freshly painted inside and has all new carpet. Dont miss this great home. Available for immediate move-in!