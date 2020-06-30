All apartments in Marietta
Location

1877 Barrington Court Northeast, Marietta, GA 30066

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath spacious townhouse in a culd-a-sac in a quiet community that is conveniently located just minutes from town center mall and the highway. The home features an open kitchen with a breakfast area and bay window. The family room is spacious features a fireplace and a dining room area with double sliding glass doors which lead to the back deck and fenced in backyard. The bedrooms are spacious and the laundry room is located upstairs.
This home has been freshly painted inside and has all new carpet. Dont miss this great home. Available for immediate move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1877 Barrington Ct have any available units?
1877 Barrington Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 1877 Barrington Ct have?
Some of 1877 Barrington Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1877 Barrington Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1877 Barrington Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1877 Barrington Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1877 Barrington Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 1877 Barrington Ct offer parking?
No, 1877 Barrington Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1877 Barrington Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1877 Barrington Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1877 Barrington Ct have a pool?
No, 1877 Barrington Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1877 Barrington Ct have accessible units?
No, 1877 Barrington Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1877 Barrington Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1877 Barrington Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1877 Barrington Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1877 Barrington Ct has units with air conditioning.

