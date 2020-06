Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful, meticulously kept 1st floor 2-bedroom unit in Marietta. This home features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, double sink bathroom vanity, gleaming hardwood and tile floors throughout, spacious bedrooms and more! The unit also includes a private patio and is in a great location near I-75, Marta, and minutes from the Marietta Square. Available for immediate move in!