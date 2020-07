Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Situated on an acre of land, this recently updated home features freshly painted kitchen cabinets, ceramic tiles in both bathrooms and the kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, a screened-in patio off the kitchen door, double paned windows with screens and a large covered front porch. Master bedroom has en-suite bathroom. Unit also comes with a storage unit out back.