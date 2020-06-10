All apartments in Marietta
Location

1593 Pinebreeze Drive, Marietta, GA 30062
East Worthington

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/553599606d ---- Beautiful 2-story traditional home with lots of space. Features include 3 bedrooms, separate living room, dining room, nice kitchen with breakfast area, 2 story family room with fireplace, bright and spacious sun room, ceiling fans, master suite has trey ceiling and a huge walk-in closet with dual vanity, separate shower and garden tub.. Washer & Dryer Included! Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and Whitaker Park. Community Amenities: Swim/tennis/playground/walking trails/sidewalks. This one wont\' last! A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. -*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered bi-monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Fenced Backyard Homeowners Assoc Lighted Tennis Courts Street Lights

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1593 Pinebreeze Drive have any available units?
1593 Pinebreeze Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 1593 Pinebreeze Drive have?
Some of 1593 Pinebreeze Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1593 Pinebreeze Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1593 Pinebreeze Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1593 Pinebreeze Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1593 Pinebreeze Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 1593 Pinebreeze Drive offer parking?
No, 1593 Pinebreeze Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1593 Pinebreeze Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1593 Pinebreeze Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1593 Pinebreeze Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1593 Pinebreeze Drive has a pool.
Does 1593 Pinebreeze Drive have accessible units?
No, 1593 Pinebreeze Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1593 Pinebreeze Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1593 Pinebreeze Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1593 Pinebreeze Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1593 Pinebreeze Drive has units with air conditioning.

