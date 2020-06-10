1593 Pinebreeze Drive

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/553599606d ---- Beautiful 2-story traditional home with lots of space. Features include 3 bedrooms, separate living room, dining room, nice kitchen with breakfast area, 2 story family room with fireplace, bright and spacious sun room, ceiling fans, master suite has trey ceiling and a huge walk-in closet with dual vanity, separate shower and garden tub.. Washer & Dryer Included! Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and Whitaker Park. Community Amenities: Swim/tennis/playground/walking trails/sidewalks. This one wont\' last! A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. -*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered bi-monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Fenced Backyard Homeowners Assoc Lighted Tennis Courts Street Lights