Marietta, GA
1506 Augusta Drive
Last updated June 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

1506 Augusta Drive

1506 Augusta Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1506 Augusta Drive Southeast, Marietta, GA 30067

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Incredibly Convenient Location! This 2/2 Condo offers an Ideal Roommate Floorplan or Flex Living for Individuals. Rent includes Water, Sewer, & Trash Collection! A Stepless Entry Foyer opens to a Large Living Room w/ Fireplace. Separate Dining Room & Kitchen w/ NEW Stainless Steel Appliances. Two Spacious Bedrooms offer Walk-In Closets & Private Bathrooms. Unwind in the Sun Room w/ Step-Out Patio or at the Community Pool! Easy Access to Nearby KSU & Dozens of Shops & Restaurants! Available for Immediate Move-In. First Month Free w/ Signed Lease by June 15th!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 Augusta Drive have any available units?
1506 Augusta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 1506 Augusta Drive have?
Some of 1506 Augusta Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1506 Augusta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1506 Augusta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 Augusta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1506 Augusta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 1506 Augusta Drive offer parking?
No, 1506 Augusta Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1506 Augusta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1506 Augusta Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 Augusta Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1506 Augusta Drive has a pool.
Does 1506 Augusta Drive have accessible units?
No, 1506 Augusta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 Augusta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1506 Augusta Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1506 Augusta Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1506 Augusta Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
