1506 Augusta Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Incredibly Convenient Location! This 2/2 Condo offers an Ideal Roommate Floorplan or Flex Living for Individuals. Rent includes Water, Sewer, & Trash Collection! A Stepless Entry Foyer opens to a Large Living Room w/ Fireplace. Separate Dining Room & Kitchen w/ NEW Stainless Steel Appliances. Two Spacious Bedrooms offer Walk-In Closets & Private Bathrooms. Unwind in the Sun Room w/ Step-Out Patio or at the Community Pool! Easy Access to Nearby KSU & Dozens of Shops & Restaurants! Available for Immediate Move-In. First Month Free w/ Signed Lease by June 15th!