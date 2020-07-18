All apartments in Marietta
Find more places like 135 Marble Mill Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marietta, GA
/
135 Marble Mill Rd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

135 Marble Mill Rd

135 Marble Mill Road Northwest · (404) 550-7933
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Marietta
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

135 Marble Mill Road Northwest, Marietta, GA 30060

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1650 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Mill House Cottage - Property Id: 315613

This ..Mill House Cottage.. private rental home located in the Marble Mill Arts District is reminiscent of simpler times with 10 ft shiplap walls , designer appointments and tin ceiling.

Each of the two bedrooms has hardwood floors, great closet space and full baths

Attention to detail and open floor plan, the kitchen has granite countertops, cast iron drain board sink and garbage disposal, gas stove and is open to the living area with the original brick fireplace.

The home allows space for a full laundry/mudroom/office.
Resource saving are new insulation, new HVAC, new roof and tankless water heater updates.

A welcoming front porch, back deck and beautiful outdoor space are great for entertaining. The mature trees and beautiful flowers on the maintained grounds add to the serious respect for history, location and style.

Mountain Walking Trail, Lewis Park,
Marietta Square
Kennestone Hospital. Interstates 75 & 575

Security deposit and references checked. No smoking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/135-marble-mill-rd-marietta-ga/315613
Property Id 315613

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5950373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Marble Mill Rd have any available units?
135 Marble Mill Rd has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 135 Marble Mill Rd have?
Some of 135 Marble Mill Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Marble Mill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
135 Marble Mill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Marble Mill Rd pet-friendly?
No, 135 Marble Mill Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 135 Marble Mill Rd offer parking?
No, 135 Marble Mill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 135 Marble Mill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Marble Mill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Marble Mill Rd have a pool?
No, 135 Marble Mill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 135 Marble Mill Rd have accessible units?
No, 135 Marble Mill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Marble Mill Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 Marble Mill Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 135 Marble Mill Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 135 Marble Mill Rd has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 135 Marble Mill Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Walton at Columns Drive
3702 River Heights Xing SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Crossings
875 Franklin Gateway
Marietta, GA 30067
1250 West
1250 Powder Springs St SW
Marietta, GA 30064
Rosemont at East Cobb
2703 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Winterset at East Cobb
3400 Winterset Pkwy SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Ashford Ridenour Apartments
1575 Ridenour Pkwy NW
Marietta, GA 30152
The Life at West Cobb
2665 Favor Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30060
Element 41
991 Wylie Road
Marietta, GA 30067

Similar Pages

Marietta 1 BedroomsMarietta 2 Bedrooms
Marietta Apartments with PoolsMarietta Dog Friendly Apartments
Marietta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GA
Johns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
Canton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Powers Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Life UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity