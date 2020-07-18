135 Marble Mill Rd

Amenities

This ..Mill House Cottage.. private rental home located in the Marble Mill Arts District is reminiscent of simpler times with 10 ft shiplap walls , designer appointments and tin ceiling.



Each of the two bedrooms has hardwood floors, great closet space and full baths



Attention to detail and open floor plan, the kitchen has granite countertops, cast iron drain board sink and garbage disposal, gas stove and is open to the living area with the original brick fireplace.



The home allows space for a full laundry/mudroom/office.

Resource saving are new insulation, new HVAC, new roof and tankless water heater updates.



A welcoming front porch, back deck and beautiful outdoor space are great for entertaining. The mature trees and beautiful flowers on the maintained grounds add to the serious respect for history, location and style.



Mountain Walking Trail, Lewis Park,

Marietta Square

Kennestone Hospital. Interstates 75 & 575



