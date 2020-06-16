All apartments in Marietta
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:27 AM

1271 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW

1271 Whitlock Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1271 Whitlock Ridge Drive, Marietta, GA 30064

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Just renovated! Brand new (top of the line) appliances! New granite in kitchen. Brand new paint throughout, carpet, Italian ceramic tile in bathrooms, new floors, and light fixtures! We even took the popcorn off the ceilings and made them smooth! Attention to detail makes this home very special. An A+. Oversized master bedroom and bath with his/her closets. Nice patio area in the back. Yard maintenance included! All of this in a gorgeous neighborhood less than 2 miles from Marietta Square! You'll have to see it for yourself. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1271 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW have any available units?
1271 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 1271 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW have?
Some of 1271 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1271 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
1271 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1271 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW pet-friendly?
No, 1271 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 1271 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW offer parking?
No, 1271 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW does not offer parking.
Does 1271 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1271 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1271 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW have a pool?
No, 1271 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 1271 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 1271 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1271 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1271 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1271 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1271 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW does not have units with air conditioning.
