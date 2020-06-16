1271 Whitlock Ridge Drive SW

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Just renovated! Brand new (top of the line) appliances! New granite in kitchen. Brand new paint throughout, carpet, Italian ceramic tile in bathrooms, new floors, and light fixtures! We even took the popcorn off the ceilings and made them smooth! Attention to detail makes this home very special. An A+. Oversized master bedroom and bath with his/her closets. Nice patio area in the back. Yard maintenance included! All of this in a gorgeous neighborhood less than 2 miles from Marietta Square! You'll have to see it for yourself. No pets.