1166 Booth Rd Unit 911

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets pool

Great location, beautiful condo! - Beautiful top floor unit with a great location close to Marietta Square, SunTrust Park and Chattahoochee Tech. This popular roommate floor plan features a full bathroom and walk in closet off of each bedroom. The unit has been fully updated, new fresh paint, new floors, new appliances and new countertops. Two bedroom and two full baths. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. No section 8 any voucher are accepted. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. To schedule a self tour please call 678-929-4345.



(RLNE5191531)