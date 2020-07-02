All apartments in Marietta
Last updated December 14 2019

1166 Booth Rd Unit 911

1166 Booth Rd SW · No Longer Available
Location

1166 Booth Rd SW, Marietta, GA 30008

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location, beautiful condo! - Beautiful top floor unit with a great location close to Marietta Square, SunTrust Park and Chattahoochee Tech. This popular roommate floor plan features a full bathroom and walk in closet off of each bedroom. The unit has been fully updated, new fresh paint, new floors, new appliances and new countertops. Two bedroom and two full baths. Pets are negotiable. Some fees apply. No section 8 any voucher are accepted. Qualifications are: income needs to be 3x of the rent, two years of good rental history, no evictions for the last five years, credit and background will be checked. To schedule a self tour please call 678-929-4345.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities


Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1166 Booth Rd Unit 911 have any available units?
1166 Booth Rd Unit 911 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 1166 Booth Rd Unit 911 have?
Some of 1166 Booth Rd Unit 911's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1166 Booth Rd Unit 911 currently offering any rent specials?
1166 Booth Rd Unit 911 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1166 Booth Rd Unit 911 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1166 Booth Rd Unit 911 is pet friendly.
Does 1166 Booth Rd Unit 911 offer parking?
No, 1166 Booth Rd Unit 911 does not offer parking.
Does 1166 Booth Rd Unit 911 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1166 Booth Rd Unit 911 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1166 Booth Rd Unit 911 have a pool?
Yes, 1166 Booth Rd Unit 911 has a pool.
Does 1166 Booth Rd Unit 911 have accessible units?
No, 1166 Booth Rd Unit 911 does not have accessible units.
Does 1166 Booth Rd Unit 911 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1166 Booth Rd Unit 911 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1166 Booth Rd Unit 911 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1166 Booth Rd Unit 911 does not have units with air conditioning.

