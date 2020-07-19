All apartments in Marietta
1164 Baker Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1164 Baker Lane

1164 Baker Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1164 Baker Lane, Marietta, GA 30062

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,200 sf home is located in Marietta, Ga. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car port. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1164 Baker Lane have any available units?
1164 Baker Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 1164 Baker Lane have?
Some of 1164 Baker Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1164 Baker Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1164 Baker Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1164 Baker Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1164 Baker Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1164 Baker Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1164 Baker Lane offers parking.
Does 1164 Baker Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1164 Baker Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1164 Baker Lane have a pool?
No, 1164 Baker Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1164 Baker Lane have accessible units?
No, 1164 Baker Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1164 Baker Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1164 Baker Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1164 Baker Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1164 Baker Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
