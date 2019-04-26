1910 Silver Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Move-in ready home! Beautifully renovated, ranch home. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Greeted with picturesque front patio. Hardwoods throughout. Renovated kitchen with granite countertops, fresh cabinets & stainless steel appliances. Desirable open Layout from kitchen to dining room & great room. Well-sized bedrooms with ceiling fans. Master Bedroom with ensuite bathroom. Side entry from covered carport. Open & Spacious great room with decorative brick hearth & fireplace. Access the large, flat backyard from carport/side door. Washer & Dryer included! No pets at this time.