Mableton, GA
1910 Silver Creek Drive
Last updated April 26 2019 at 1:44 AM

1910 Silver Creek Drive

1910 Silver Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1910 Silver Creek Drive, Mableton, GA 30168

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Move-in ready home! Beautifully renovated, ranch home. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Greeted with picturesque front patio. Hardwoods throughout. Renovated kitchen with granite countertops, fresh cabinets & stainless steel appliances. Desirable open Layout from kitchen to dining room & great room. Well-sized bedrooms with ceiling fans. Master Bedroom with ensuite bathroom. Side entry from covered carport. Open & Spacious great room with decorative brick hearth & fireplace. Access the large, flat backyard from carport/side door. Washer & Dryer included! No pets at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 Silver Creek Drive have any available units?
1910 Silver Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 1910 Silver Creek Drive have?
Some of 1910 Silver Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 Silver Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1910 Silver Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 Silver Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1910 Silver Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 1910 Silver Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1910 Silver Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1910 Silver Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1910 Silver Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 Silver Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1910 Silver Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1910 Silver Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1910 Silver Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 Silver Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1910 Silver Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1910 Silver Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1910 Silver Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
