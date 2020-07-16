320 Apartments for rent in Mableton, GA with gyms

Apartment List
1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook
6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook, Mableton, GA
1 Bedroom
$700
2500 sqft
Roommate Wanted... In search of a roommate for one of the bedrooms. Common areas will be shared and are furnished. Bathroom for this room is shared. This is a spacious 4BR house in a great neighborhood and community.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
89 Cooper Lake Road South East
89 Cooper Lake Road Southeast, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1650 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Four-Sided Brick Home Located in Sought after Cobb County Location. Home Features Hardwood Floors and Upgrade Galore including Pull out Shelves in Kitchen and Pantry.
Results within 1 mile of Mableton
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
12 Units Available
Forest Glen
4236 Austell Rd, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1175 sqft
Comfort features like fireplace, bathtub, ice maker and laundry hookups. Convenient location near the East-West Connector. Gated community includes pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
14 Units Available
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,287
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1368 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Douglasville with easy access to I-20 and Hwy 6. Amenities include on-site pool, sauna, 24-hour gym and tennis court. Recently renovated apartment features private patio, walk-in closets, fireplace and washer-dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
23 Units Available
Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1377 sqft
Alta Mill apartments in Austell GA beckons those who desire luxurious apartment living. Conveniently located just past the intersection of Austell Rd.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:27 AM
21 Units Available
Premier Apartments
7200 Premier Lane Southwest, Cobb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$772
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1280 sqft
Find your new home at Premier Apartments. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Austell, Georgia, off Riverside Parkway were designed for your comfort and convenience.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Silver Creek
111 Golden Pine Road
111 Golden Pine Road Southwest, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1892 sqft
This home has almost 1900 square feet of living space!! Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath in a Culda-sac. Large open living and dining space. Gas fireplace and nice patio deck for entertaining.

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Vinings Estates
486 Vinings Estates Drive SE
486 Vinings Estates Drive Southeast, Smyrna, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3375 sqft
ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL END UNIT TOWNHOME IN SOUGHT AFTER VININGS ESTATES COMMUNITY. FRESHLY PAINTED AND PROFFESIONALY CLEANED FROM TOP TO BOTTOM THIS HOME IS READY TO MOVE RIGHT IN.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Vinings Estates
683 Vinings Estates Drive
683 Vinings Estates Drive Southeast, Smyrna, GA
7 Bedrooms
$3,500
6146 sqft
Stately John Wieland brick traditional in popular Vinings Estates that features multiple pools, tennis courts and clubhouses. Elegance abounds upon entry with two story foyer through the formal living and dining rooms.
Results within 5 miles of Mableton
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
10 Units Available
Amber Grove
2050 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,074
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,378
1223 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartment homes. Units have washer/dryer connection, full appliance package and private balconies. Community features a fitness center, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
6 Units Available
Concord Crossing
2935 Old Concord Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,086
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Equidistance from Interstates 75 and 285 and the East-West Connector, this apartment home community features a pool, a playground and a gym. Inside, the apartment homes boast in-home laundry, private outdoor spaces and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
9 Units Available
Trellis
1275 Cunningham Rd SW, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,351
1340 sqft
Several large convenience stores nearby, plus a cinema and many chain restaurants. Clubhouse, gym, pool and playground on site. Apartments feature air conditioning, dishwasher and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 16 at 12:31 AM
16 Units Available
Walton Vinings
4949 Oakdale Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,338
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1337 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,747
1635 sqft
Luxury apartments near I-285. Packed with amenities like putting green, media room, sauna, shuffleboard, 24-hour gym, pool and playground. Recently renovated apartments with fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:23 AM
4 Units Available
Fairburn Mays
Villas at Princeton Lakes
751 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Atlanta community is gated and offers a clubhouse, playground and swimming pool. Apartment features include washer/dryer hookups, air conditioning and a balcony. Cascade Crossing and Lionel Hampton Park are both just short drives away.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 16 at 12:04 AM
10 Units Available
Avonlea Tributary
2580 Summer Lake Rd, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,168
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome Home to Avonlea Tributary Apartments in Lithia Springs GA What better place to call home than a thriving, active oasis of nature, nestled among friends? Friends who, like you, appreciate style and substance in their everyday living.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
45 Units Available
Downtown Cumberland
Vinings Lofts and Apartments
3205 Cumberland Boulevard Southeast, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1373 sqft
Walking distance from downtown Georgetown, these homes feature garden tubs in bathrooms, wood flooring and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a luxury pool, clubhouse and outdoor grilling area.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
35 Units Available
Vinings
The Pointe at Vinings
50 Adams Lake Blvd SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,096
1460 sqft
Recently renovated units with expansive views, fireplaces, hardwood floors and thoughtful extra storage. Located right off the I-285 beltway in Smyrna, close to Cumberland Mall.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
25 Units Available
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,134
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1518 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments just minutes from Downtown Atlanta in the Vinings neighborhood. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy lagoon-style pool, fitness center and tennis court. Close to dining, shopping, entertainment and recreation.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
27 Units Available
Alder Park
8 Cumberland Way SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1479 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in gated community. Smoke-free. Easy access to I-75 and I-285. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace and patio.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
30 Units Available
Cumberland Pointe
1202 Wexford Hills Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Minutes from Griffin Middle School. Recently renovated with spacious floor plans and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with playground, 24-hour fitness center and pool. Garden-style and townhomes are available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
26 Units Available
Vinings
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,067
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1408 sqft
Minutes from I-285 in the heart of Atlanta and just a short drive from everything. Apartments have alarm systems, as well as walk-in closets and a fireplace. Pet-friendly; community pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
7 Units Available
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with 24-hour maintenance, pool, and gym. One- to three-bedroom units with hardwood floors and extra storage. Close to Camp Creek Parkway and Sandtown Center Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
16 Units Available
Chroma Park
2105 Mesa Valley Way, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1248 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS IN AUSTELL, GA Chroma Park is located in Austell, GA near shopping, dining and more. Chroma Park offers 2 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 1002 to 1304 sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
27 Units Available
Vinings
The District at Vinings
2800 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1366 sqft
Conveniently located in Vinings within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Features a fitness center with complimentary yoga classes and social events. Units have private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
City Guide for Mableton, GA

Mableton, Georgia, is home to the historic Mable House, which was used as a field house during the Civil War.

Seated in Cobb County, Georgia, Mableton is home to more than 37,000 residents. It's 17th in line of the largest communities in the state and spans about 20 square miles. Still, it's far from the big city, and most people consider it a medium-sized town. If you're a city slicker, you might even go so far as to describe it as a smallish town. Thanks to its location in the Atlanta Metro area, it's close to colleges, universities, and an airport. Offering its own entertainment opportunities and additional attractions in nearby towns, Mableton must have something going for it. Its population has grown by nearly 30 percent since 2000. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Mableton, GA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Mableton renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

