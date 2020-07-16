320 Apartments for rent in Mableton, GA with gyms
Mableton, Georgia, is home to the historic Mable House, which was used as a field house during the Civil War.
Seated in Cobb County, Georgia, Mableton is home to more than 37,000 residents. It's 17th in line of the largest communities in the state and spans about 20 square miles. Still, it's far from the big city, and most people consider it a medium-sized town. If you're a city slicker, you might even go so far as to describe it as a smallish town. Thanks to its location in the Atlanta Metro area, it's close to colleges, universities, and an airport. Offering its own entertainment opportunities and additional attractions in nearby towns, Mableton must have something going for it. Its population has grown by nearly 30 percent since 2000. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Mableton renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.