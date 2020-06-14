/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020
70 Furnished Apartments for rent in Mableton, GA
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook
6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook, Mableton, GA
1 Bedroom
$700
2500 sqft
Roommate Wanted... In search of a roommate for one of the bedrooms. Common areas will be shared and are furnished. Bathroom for this room is shared. This is a spacious 4BR house in a great neighborhood and community.
Results within 5 miles of Mableton
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1414 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1533 Park Brooke Cir SW
1533 Park Brooke Cir, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1875 sqft
Newly remodeled, beautiful townhome - Property Id: 296133 Newly remodeled, semi-Furnished townhome. All brand new furniture. Utilities included. Perfect for families, traveling executives, or medical professionals.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
1 Unit Available
3246 Hampton Court Southeast - 1
3246 Hampton Court Southeast, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1268 sqft
*** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
679 Kingswood Court
679 Kingswood Court, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$595
900 sqft
***ROOM*** "JUST A ROOM" for rent with on suite bathroom. Furnished. Off street parking. Secure well lit entrance. Couple of miles off I-20. Please research area before contacting me. No smoking. No pets. Light cannabis ok.. Light drinking ok.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1565 Springleaf Court SE
1565 Springleaf Court Southeast, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1088 sqft
Welcome Home to this Furnished Luxury TownHome minutes from The Battery, Braves Stadium, Shopping & Restaurants! This home bost with an open concept floor plan, hardwood floors, Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, eat-in kitchen, formal
1 of 52
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Magnum Manor
1 Unit Available
3220 SW Mangum Ln
3220 Mangum Ln SW, Atlanta, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3253 sqft
Public Remarks: For lease is a “Fully Furnished”, spacious, well-maintained, five (5) bedroom, (3) bath home in the highly desirable Mangum Manor of Southwest Atlanta! (Inside the Perimeter) This spacious home features beautifully finished hardwood
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Magnum Manor
1 Unit Available
3220 Mangum Lane SW
3220 Mangum Lane Southwest, Atlanta, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2053 sqft
For lease is a “Fully Furnished”, spacious, well-maintained, five (5) bedroom, (3) bath home in the highly desirable West Manor of Southwest Atlanta! (Inside the Perimeter) This spacious home features beautifully finished hardwood floors, a
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
5281 SW Lakerock Dr
5281 Lakerock Dr SW, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2012 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED READY TO RENT & ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - WATER, GAS, ELECTRIC AND HIGH SPEED INTERNET!!. This Beautiful, well maintained 3 BR/2BA home is located in sought after Southwest Atlanta.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lincoln
1 Unit Available
1661 Audrey Place NW
1661 Audrey Place, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1056 sqft
Gorgeous home! Fully furnished - just awaiting the perfect tenant! Beautiful laminate wood floors. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island and white cabinets. Upgraded bathrooms. Wooden deck and private back yard.
Results within 10 miles of Mableton
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
English Avenue
44 Units Available
Gables 820 West
820 W Marietta St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1132 sqft
Green-certified apartment community close to Knight Park-Howell Station and Georgia Institute of Technology. Apartments offer amenities such as a kitchen island and in-unit washer/dryer. On-site shuffleboard court, saltwater pool, fitness center and outdoor theater.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
SoNo
11 Units Available
Century Skyline
396 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,449
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1295 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to I-75/85. Gated access. Community amenities include swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patio.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Piedmont Heights
41 Units Available
Gables Midtown
1925 Monroe Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,627
1528 sqft
Views of the Buckhead Skyline and midtown. Pet-friendly community with a pool and fitness center. Units feature kitchens with granite countertops, dishwashers and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Atlantic Station
17 Units Available
The Exchange
470 16th St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,251
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1051 sqft
Apartments are located close to multiple freeways and bus routes. Lounge on your private patio or balcony. Get things accomplished in the business center or exercise in the state-of-the-art gym.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
12 Units Available
The Park on Windy Hill
2121 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$927
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1140 sqft
Discover a tranquil paradise made just for you at The Park on Windy Hill in Marietta, Georgia, close to nearby Cumberland and Smyrna.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Highpoint
16 Units Available
Windsor Chastain
225 Franklin Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1188 sqft
Distinctive apartment homes with oil-rubbed bronze hardware, 10-foot ceilings and garden showers/tubs. Ample onsite amenities, including an elegant clubhouse with free Wi-Fi and a breakfast/coffee bar. Near Chastain Park Ampitheatre. Close to I-285.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Buckhead Village
110 Units Available
The Ashley
530 E Paces Ferry Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,371
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,721
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1254 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7chat!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
49 Units Available
Gables Mill
100 Akers Ridge Dr SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$990
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1309 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy on-site tennis, racquetball and a 24-hour gym. Interstates 285 and 75 are both nearby, so getting everywhere in Atlanta is simple. Units feature a patio/balcony along with in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Midtown
9 Units Available
Windsor at Midtown
222 14th St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,410
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1341 sqft
A gated community located close to Atlanta Botanical Gardens. Homes feature granite countertops and newly revamped bathrooms. Residents have access to a fully equipped fitness center and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 14 at 12:04am
Midtown
40 Units Available
AMLI Arts Center
1240 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,830
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,766
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,436
1267 sqft
Two bedroom apartments available for immediate move in! Perfect for couples and friends.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 12:07am
10 Units Available
Belmont Place
2825 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments featuring six different styles, conveniently located only minutes from downtown Atlanta. They offer high ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors and private balconies and decks. Apartments provide a club house, coffee bar and trash valet.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
Sandy Springs ITP
129 Units Available
Gateway Chastain
4602 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now welcoming virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 12:54am
$
Piedmont Heights
22 Units Available
Monroe Place
2000 Monroe Pl NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,280
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1137 sqft
Convenient location in Atlanta by I-85 and Highway 400. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and W/D hookup. Luxury community has on-site laundry, pool, dog park and parking.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated May 8 at 05:37pm
$
West End
Contact for Availability
Entra West End
451 Lee Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,155
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
924 sqft
A decidedly higher level of residential living is coming to Historic West End – right in the heart of Atlanta University Center. Sleek, modern architecture that blends seamlessly with the surrounding structures and streetscape.
