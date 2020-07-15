/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:18 PM
321 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Mableton, GA
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
5510 Lakeview Dr
5510 Lakeview Drive, Mableton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
2br/2ba home at end of very quiet street Appliances include stove & frig VIEWING: Video viewing only until 30 days of available date. $300 prepaid cleaning & $100 prepaid Steam cleaning
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 PM
1 Unit Available
903 Joseph Club Dr SW
903 Joseph Club Drive, Mableton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1044 sqft
903 Joseph Club Drive SW, Mableton, GA 30126 **No Pets** Housing vouchers are not accepted on this home. Availability: Ready Now!! Cozy end unit townhouse with two bedroom and two full baths. Great roommate plan.
Results within 1 mile of Mableton
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
14 Units Available
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd, Lithia Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1157 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Douglasville with easy access to I-20 and Hwy 6. Amenities include on-site pool, sauna, 24-hour gym and tennis court. Recently renovated apartment features private patio, walk-in closets, fireplace and washer-dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
23 Units Available
Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW, Austell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1179 sqft
Alta Mill apartments in Austell GA beckons those who desire luxurious apartment living. Conveniently located just past the intersection of Austell Rd.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:11 PM
6 Units Available
300 Riverside
300 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$930
1104 sqft
Spacious floor plans include private porches and sunrooms. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, two tennis courts, laundry center and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Convenient access to I-20.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 07:24 PM
13 Units Available
Forest Glen
4236 Austell Rd, Austell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1175 sqft
Comfort features like fireplace, bathtub, ice maker and laundry hookups. Convenient location near the East-West Connector. Gated community includes pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Dogs and cats welcome.
Results within 5 miles of Mableton
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
25 Units Available
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1313 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments just minutes from Downtown Atlanta in the Vinings neighborhood. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Enjoy lagoon-style pool, fitness center and tennis court. Close to dining, shopping, entertainment and recreation.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
26 Units Available
Vinings
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1155 sqft
Minutes from I-285 in the heart of Atlanta and just a short drive from everything. Apartments have alarm systems, as well as walk-in closets and a fireplace. Pet-friendly; community pool.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
7 Units Available
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1186 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with 24-hour maintenance, pool, and gym. One- to three-bedroom units with hardwood floors and extra storage. Close to Camp Creek Parkway and Sandtown Center Park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
17 Units Available
Chroma Park
2105 Mesa Valley Way, Austell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1104 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS IN AUSTELL, GA Chroma Park is located in Austell, GA near shopping, dining and more. Chroma Park offers 2 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 1002 to 1304 sq.ft.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
28 Units Available
Vinings
The District at Vinings
2800 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Vinings, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1122 sqft
Conveniently located in Vinings within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Features a fitness center with complimentary yoga classes and social events. Units have private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
19 Units Available
1250 West
1250 Powder Springs St SW, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1031 sqft
Spacious layouts with black modern appliances, hardwood flooring, and granite countertops. Private patios and balconies available. Easy access to I-75, I-285, and downtown. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
18 Units Available
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1089 sqft
Ride your bike on the nearby Silver Comet Trail or exercise in the on-site gym. Recently-renovated apartments include quartz counters, Shaker kitchen cabinets and brushed nickel plumbing fixtures.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
8 Units Available
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr, Lithia Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1163 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT SWEETWATERThe Columns at Sweetwater Creek is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of Douglasville.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 PM
7 Units Available
Fairburn Mays
Villas at Princeton Lakes
751 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1175 sqft
This Atlanta community is gated and offers a clubhouse, playground and swimming pool. Apartment features include washer/dryer hookups, air conditioning and a balcony. Cascade Crossing and Lionel Hampton Park are both just short drives away.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:13 PM
10 Units Available
Avonlea Tributary
2580 Summer Lake Rd, Lithia Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1219 sqft
Welcome Home to Avonlea Tributary Apartments in Lithia Springs GA What better place to call home than a thriving, active oasis of nature, nestled among friends? Friends who, like you, appreciate style and substance in their everyday living.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
45 Units Available
Vinings
The Residences at Vinings Mountain
100 Pinhurst Dr, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
1152 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to I-285 and Rte. 41. Only 10 minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community amenities include pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature private patio and washer/dryer hookup.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
48 Units Available
The Atlantic Vinings
3385 Atlanta Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1079 sqft
Conveniently situated on the outskirts of Atlanta, with easy commuting access. Luxury units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of gym, parking and pool with clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
10 Units Available
Ivy Commons
3555 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1070 sqft
Located in the most vibrant area of Marietta, close to Dobbins Air Force Base. Community offers residents luxurious amenities including pool, tennis, gym and concierge. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, stainless steel and A/C.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
39 Units Available
The Alcove
2200 Woodlands Dr SE, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1073 sqft
Gated community with spacious floor plans with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, carpeting. Cable ready. Conveniently located near Fiesta Mall, medical facilities, shopping, dining and nearby major attractions. Pools and playgrounds. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
13 Units Available
Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir, Lithia Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1199 sqft
Recently renovated apartment community has a 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Each unit features a carpet flooring and fireplace. Located near I-20 and recreational options, including Sweetwater Creek and Classic Paintball.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 PM
186 Units Available
The Eddy At Riverview Landing
6255 Riverview Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1125 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Eddy At Riverview Landing in Smyrna. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
8 Units Available
Trellis
1275 Cunningham Rd SW, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1240 sqft
Several large convenience stores nearby, plus a cinema and many chain restaurants. Clubhouse, gym, pool and playground on site. Apartments feature air conditioning, dishwasher and a patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
5 Units Available
The Life at West Cobb
2665 Favor Rd SW, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1067 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at West Cobb, located in Marietta, GA. Enjoy a variety of oversized floor plan options to include 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes.
Similar Pages
Mableton 2 BedroomsMableton 3 BedroomsMableton Accessible ApartmentsMableton Apartments under $800Mableton Apartments under $900
Mableton Apartments with BalconiesMableton Apartments with GaragesMableton Apartments with GymsMableton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMableton Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA