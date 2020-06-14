Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

347 Apartments for rent in Mableton, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mableton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
5912 Lone Oak Drive
5912 Lone Oak Dr SW, Mableton, GA
Studio
$1,000
5912 Lone Oak Drive - 5912 Available 08/01/20 Total Electric 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Mableton - This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment that has been recently updated including hardwood floors, cabinets, countertops, and newer appliances; Stove,

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
6590 Coventry Point
6590 Coventry Point, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1438 sqft
6590 Coventry Point Available 08/05/20 Austell - 3BR/2B Ranch - Available for Aug-5th occupancy. Single family ranch home. Vaulted great room w/fireplace. Large eat-in kitchen w/lots of light. Two guest bedrooms and hall bath.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
5305 Vinings Springs p
5305 Vinings Springs Drive Southeast, Mableton, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,625
2 sqft
ATTENTION Renters!!!!!!! THIS IS THE ONE!!!!! This spacious 5 bedroom 3 full bath home has all of the bells and whistles a tenant could ask for! This lovely home has beautiful hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, gas stove cooktop, double

Last updated June 14
Providence
1 Unit Available
6448 Bennington Bluff Ct Unit 5
6448 0 Bennington Bluff Ct, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,485
2807 sqft
Move-In Specials $300.00 off on first month rent move in by June 20 Upgraded 2807 sq.ft. Townhouse for Rent in Gated Community. $2500 rent per month. Lawn-care and HOA fees are included in monthly rent. Schedule tour - https://app.tenantturner.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
5584 Zanola Drive Southwest
5584 Zanola Drive, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1152 sqft
***Available Now*** Relax on the covered front porch of this home and admire the lovely front lawn! This home features 1,152 sq.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
5966 LullWater Dr
5966 Lullwater Drive, Mableton, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,590
2286 sqft
For Rent a Just Renovated Brick Ranch Home in a Big corner lot, Flat Front and Fenced Back Yard, Tool shed, Back Patio, A Must See Home. This is a 5 bed, 2 bath single family home, 2,286 Sq Feet

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
859 Joseph Club Drive SW
859 Joseph Club Drive, Mableton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1200 sqft
NEAT & ATTRACTIVE BRICK FRONT TOWN HOME ACROSS THE STREET FROM GROCERY STORES, RESTAURANTS, BANKS AND MANY MORE! FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR, WITH CLEAN HARDWOOD FLOORS, FAIRLY NEW CARPETS UPSTAIRS AND BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSETS.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
498 Ridge Avenue SW
498 Ridge Avenue, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1336 sqft
Wonderful Ranch home with huge yard,3 BR/2 BA,updated Kitchen with white cabinets,stainless steel oven,electric cooktop and dishwasher,large Living Room,office/Bonus Room off of the Living Room,updated hall bath with lots of storage, hardwood

Last updated February 7
1 Unit Available
6099 Oak Hill Drive
6099 Oak Hill Drive, Mableton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1905 sqft
Just Reduced!!***Available Now*** Enjoy comfort in this 4BR 2BA Austell brick ranch home that features a carport and covered front porch entry, kitchen with hardwood cabinetry and opens to the adjacent dining area.
Results within 1 mile of Mableton
Verified

Last updated June 14
$
17 Units Available
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1368 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Douglasville with easy access to I-20 and Hwy 6. Amenities include on-site pool, sauna, 24-hour gym and tennis court. Recently renovated apartment features private patio, walk-in closets, fireplace and washer-dryer hookups.
Verified

Last updated June 14
10 Units Available
Forest Glen
4236 Austell Rd, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1175 sqft
Comfort features like fireplace, bathtub, ice maker and laundry hookups. Convenient location near the East-West Connector. Gated community includes pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

Last updated June 14
10 Units Available
300 Riverside
300 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$885
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1310 sqft
Spacious floor plans include private porches and sunrooms. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, two tennis courts, laundry center and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Convenient access to I-20.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1966 Drennon Ave
1966 Drennon Avenue, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
**LEASE APPLICATION HAS BEEN ACCEPTED AND WILL BE SIGNED NEXT WEEK** Spacious town home! Near shopping centers, Silver Comet Trails, the New Atlanta Braves Stadium, Airport, and schools. Open floor for entertainment.

Last updated June 14
Highlands Park
1 Unit Available
1987 Oakdale Court SE
1987 Oakdale Court, Smyrna, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1032 sqft
WELCOME TO THIS QUAINT BUNGALOW, NEW HARDWOOD FLOOR THROUGH OUT, SPACIOUS LAUNDRY ROOM, NEWLY REMODELED INTERIOR, FRESHLY PAINTED, GREAT LOCATION WITH EASY ACCESS TO DOWNTOWN ATLANTA, HARTSFIELD-JACKSON ATLANTA AIRPORT, SUNTRUST PARK, MARKET VILLAGE

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
4149 Barnes Meadow Road SW
4149 Barnes Meadow Road, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3630 sqft
Very popular swim/tennis community Barnes Mill. Great home for rent w/ open floor plan & hardwood flooring. Large kitchen with granite counter tops, tile backs plash, stained cabinets & stainless appliances. Separate dining room & living room.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
3867 Hicks Road
3867 Hicks Road, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1035 sqft
Stunning private 3 bedrooms, 1 1/5 Bath for immediate occupancy!! Room to spread out with 3 beautiful bedrooms, totally renovated with all new appliances and hardwood floors. A must see !!! One story brick ranch on a corner lot off of Hicks Road.
Results within 5 miles of Mableton
Verified

Last updated June 14
Almond Park
1 Unit Available
Dwell Hollywood
1073 Hollywood Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$970
900 sqft
Gated community featuring large units with wood flooring, granite countertops and new lighting fixtures and windows. Just minutes from Westside Reservoir Park and Fulton County Airport.
Verified

Last updated June 14
15 Units Available
Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartment community has a 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Each unit features a carpet flooring and fireplace. Located near I-20 and recreational options, including Sweetwater Creek and Classic Paintball.
Verified

Last updated June 14
21 Units Available
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place, Smyrna, GA
Studio
$1,190
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,486
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1169 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments near restaurants, parks and golf. Private patio or balcony with pool, sauna and 24-hour gym. Lots to do, including basketball, tennis bocce and yoga. Pet friendly.
Verified

Last updated June 14
51 Units Available
The Atlantic Vinings
3385 Atlanta Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
Studio
$1,104
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,008
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1079 sqft
Conveniently situated on the outskirts of Atlanta, with easy commuting access. Luxury units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of gym, parking and pool with clubhouse.
Verified

Last updated June 14
Vinings
36 Units Available
The Residences at Vinings Mountain
100 Pinhurst Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,041
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1415 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to I-285 and Rte. 41. Only 10 minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community amenities include pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature private patio and washer/dryer hookup.
Verified

Last updated June 14
36 Units Available
Cumberland Pointe
1202 Wexford Hills Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1300 sqft
Minutes from Griffin Middle School. Recently renovated with spacious floor plans and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with playground, 24-hour fitness center and pool. Garden-style and townhomes are available.
Verified

Last updated June 14
9 Units Available
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with 24-hour maintenance, pool, and gym. One- to three-bedroom units with hardwood floors and extra storage. Close to Camp Creek Parkway and Sandtown Center Park.
Verified

Last updated June 14
15 Units Available
Azure at Riverside
648 Whisper Trl, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$829
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1288 sqft
Azure at Riverside offers spacious living, on beautifully manicured grounds. Our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are wonderful for efficient and affordable living.
City Guide for Mableton, GA

Mableton, Georgia, is home to the historic Mable House, which was used as a field house during the Civil War.

Seated in Cobb County, Georgia, Mableton is home to more than 37,000 residents. It's 17th in line of the largest communities in the state and spans about 20 square miles. Still, it's far from the big city, and most people consider it a medium-sized town. If you're a city slicker, you might even go so far as to describe it as a smallish town. Thanks to its location in the Atlanta Metro area, it's close to colleges, universities, and an airport. Offering its own entertainment opportunities and additional attractions in nearby towns, Mableton must have something going for it. Its population has grown by nearly 30 percent since 2000. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Mableton, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Mableton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

