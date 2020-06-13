/
accessible apartments
89 Accessible Apartments for rent in Mableton, GA
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1888 Cardell Road
1888 Cardell Road, Mableton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
Cute Austell Bungalow with nice yard - Nice house with 2 bedrooms 1 bath in convenient Austell. Ready for move-in. Nice yard. To schedule a showing at your convenience for this property click on this link: https://app.tenantturner.
Results within 1 mile of Mableton
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1377 sqft
Alta Mill apartments in Austell GA beckons those who desire luxurious apartment living. Conveniently located just past the intersection of Austell Rd.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:09am
23 Units Available
Premier Apartments
7200 Premier Lane Southwest, Cobb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$772
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1280 sqft
Find your new home at Premier Apartments. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Austell, Georgia, off Riverside Parkway were designed for your comfort and convenience.
Results within 5 miles of Mableton
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Vinings
31 Units Available
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$971
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1408 sqft
Minutes from I-285 in the heart of Atlanta and just a short drive from everything. Apartments have alarm systems, as well as walk-in closets and a fireplace. Pet-friendly; community pool.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with 24-hour maintenance, pool, and gym. One- to three-bedroom units with hardwood floors and extra storage. Close to Camp Creek Parkway and Sandtown Center Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1414 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
$
Vinings
12 Units Available
400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes
400 Winchester Trail, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$999
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1434 sqft
2-3 bedrooms available in charming, picturesque community. Recently renovated with stainless steel kitchen appliances, air conditioning, and balcony or patio vista. Courtyard, dog park, swimming pool, playground and parking all available on premises.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Cumberland
33 Units Available
Vinings Lofts and Apartments
3205 Cumberland Boulevard Southeast, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1373 sqft
Walking distance from downtown Georgetown, these homes feature garden tubs in bathrooms, wood flooring and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a luxury pool, clubhouse and outdoor grilling area.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
The Life at Windy Hill
2751 Hammondton Road, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1495 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Windy Hill located in Marietta, GA. Choose from a variety of spacious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom garden apartment homes and townhomes.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Amber Grove
2050 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,063
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1223 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartment homes. Units have washer/dryer connection, full appliance package and private balconies. Community features a fitness center, pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Vinings
34 Units Available
The Pointe at Vinings
50 Adams Lake Blvd SE, Vinings, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,157
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1460 sqft
Recently renovated units with expansive views, fireplaces, hardwood floors and thoughtful extra storage. Located right off the I-285 beltway in Smyrna, close to Cumberland Mall.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
49 Units Available
The Alcove
2200 Woodlands Dr SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$936
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1073 sqft
Gated community with spacious floor plans with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, carpeting. Cable ready. Conveniently located near Fiesta Mall, medical facilities, shopping, dining and nearby major attractions. Pools and playgrounds. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
The Life at West Cobb
2665 Favor Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$949
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,086
1300 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at West Cobb, located in Marietta, GA. Enjoy a variety of oversized floor plan options to include 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Vinings
45 Units Available
The Columns at Vinings
1900 Tamarron Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
913 sqft
Tucked into a tree-covered, hilly area, this community is close to area freeways and about 15 minutes from the downtown area. On-site amenities include a fitness center and pool. Spacious interiors with gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Glen Park
3740 Walton Way SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1477 sqft
These one- to four-bedroom units feature hardwood flooring, washer/dryer hookups and stainless steel appliances. Named a 'Top Rated Apartment Community' for three consecutive years, it also offers tennis court, pool, fire pit and library.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
16 Units Available
Lexington Park
2950 S Cobb Dr SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,049
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1350 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens and luxury finishes. Walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment options. Located close to the Fox Creek Golf Course and Telleson Park.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Concord Crossing
2935 Old Concord Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Equidistance from Interstates 75 and 285 and the East-West Connector, this apartment home community features a pool, a playground and a gym. Inside, the apartment homes boast in-home laundry, private outdoor spaces and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated May 8 at 05:54pm
$
Fair Oaks
1 Unit Available
Belmont Crossing
1940 Atlanta Road Southeast, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
885 sqft
A comfortable place to call home, this development boasts beautiful and spacious homes with an assortment of amenities. One- and two-bedroom floor plans include large windows, updated kitchens, ample closet space and more!
Results within 10 miles of Mableton
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Midtown
29 Units Available
Icon Midtown
22 14th St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,858
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,241
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,914
1125 sqft
Located in the center of town with incredible views of the city. Interiors feature floor-to-ceiling windows, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site fitness club, club room, pet grooming and wellness center provided.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Home Park
52 Units Available
Steelworks Atlanta
1220 Mecaslin St NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,288
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,716
1482 sqft
Luxury modern floor plans with glass tile backsplash, vinyl plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include resort-style pool, fire pits and outdoor grilling area.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
$
21 Units Available
Panther Riverside Parc Apartments
1925 Waycrest Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,189
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,493
1350 sqft
This community offers an easy commute into town. Apartments feature granite countertops, plank wood floors, and designer finishes. Pet-friendly. On-site gym, pool with loungers, and a game area.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
$
Piedmont Heights
22 Units Available
Monroe Place
2000 Monroe Pl NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,280
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1137 sqft
Convenient location in Atlanta by I-85 and Highway 400. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and W/D hookup. Luxury community has on-site laundry, pool, dog park and parking.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
Colonial
35 Units Available
Wesley Townsend
200 Colonial Homes Dr NW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,333
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
1258 sqft
OUR LUXURY APARTMENTS HAVE QUALITY OPTIONS TO EXCEED EVERY EXPECTATION
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Midtown
18 Units Available
Skyhouse South
100 6th St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,408
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,696
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,352
1002 sqft
Modern studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments in Midtown South. Stunning city views from rooftop terrace and pool. Lots of bars and restaurants within walking distance along 5th and 6th Streets.
