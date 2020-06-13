Apartment List
/
GA
/
mableton
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM

145 Apartments for rent in Mableton, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
5344 Vinings Lake View Southwest
5344 Vinings Lake View Southeast, Mableton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2388 sqft
If you are viewing this listing on any third-party site, please visit our website, www.vineyardatlanta.com for the most accurate information and quickest communication. Beautiful Executive 4 bedroom/2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
5584 Zanola Drive Southwest
5584 Zanola Drive, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1152 sqft
***Available Now*** Relax on the covered front porch of this home and admire the lovely front lawn! This home features 1,152 sq.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
4687 Floyd Road Southwest
4687 Floyd Road Southwest, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1395 sqft
Reduced! ***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Charming 3BR 2BA brick ranch with lots of gardening potential. Cozy family room great for entertaining plus separate living room for more gatherings. Bright kitchen with appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook
6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook, Mableton, GA
1 Bedroom
$700
2500 sqft
Roommate Wanted... In search of a roommate for one of the bedrooms. Common areas will be shared and are furnished. Bathroom for this room is shared. This is a spacious 4BR house in a great neighborhood and community.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
413 Clearstream Ln
413 Clearstream Lane, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1650 sqft
Beautiful Home in Quiet South Cobb Neighborhood - This home is in a quiet cul-de-sac in great neighborhood. Stepless entry with 2 car garage and level driveway. The back deck looks off into a private wooded area. This is a split level home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
983 Wilson Road
983 Wilson Road, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home w/ Nice Sized Deck & Huge 2 Car Garage! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with a formal dining room, The kitchen is equipped with a gas stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. There is a nice size bonus room and blinds are provided.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4498 Queen Anne Court
4498 Queen Anne Court, Mableton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2350 sqft
Stunning renovation, never rented before. NO pets. Very private and large yard. Over sized rear deck overlooking private wooded area where deer come up to the side of home. Spacious driveway, garage with storage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
5966 LullWater Dr
5966 Lullwater Drive, Mableton, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,590
2286 sqft
For Rent a Just Renovated Brick Ranch Home in a Big corner lot, Flat Front and Fenced Back Yard, Tool shed, Back Patio, A Must See Home. This is a 5 bed, 2 bath single family home, 2,286 Sq Feet

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1331 Dillon Road
1331 Dillon Road, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1801 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming split level house, with 3 bedrooms, walk-in closet, 2 full bath, Tavertine walk-in shower, Fireplace, finished Large basement, Laundry Room, Large Storage Room, 2 spacious car garage, Private Large deck with Large Yard, Security cameras

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Shannon Downs
1 Unit Available
5698 Kilrush Court SE
5698 Kilrush Court, Mableton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2486 sqft
New hardwood floors, excellent location for commuting to work and or shopping. Bedroom on main level with full bathroom. 2 car garage and long driveway for plenty of parking. Large bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom is spacious and bright.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
859 Joseph Club Drive SW
859 Joseph Club Drive, Mableton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1200 sqft
NEAT & ATTRACTIVE BRICK FRONT TOWN HOME ACROSS THE STREET FROM GROCERY STORES, RESTAURANTS, BANKS AND MANY MORE! FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR, WITH CLEAN HARDWOOD FLOORS, FAIRLY NEW CARPETS UPSTAIRS AND BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSETS.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
856 Joseph Club Drive
856 Joseph Club Drive, Mableton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1552 sqft
2 story brick front townhouse. New flooring:kitchen, all bathrooms. Two: large bedms 14X20 and 14x1. Two full baths in each rm. separate living and dining room. Lots of windows. facing north. Schools: South Cobb,Floyd Mid and Mableton Elm.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5468 Trumpet Vine Trail SE
5468 Trumpet Vine Trail Southeast, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1762 sqft
Not your typical rental property. This home is a private retreat. Spacious open living area and kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
568 Vintage Pointe Run
568 Vintage Pointe Run Southeast, Mableton, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2868 sqft
Visit today and complete an application for this spacious 5 bedroom 4 bath home on an unfinished basement. All of first floor is hardwood except bedroom. 2 story family room, kitchen with granite counter top and stainless still appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated February 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
6099 Oak Hill Drive
6099 Oak Hill Drive, Mableton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1905 sqft
Just Reduced!!***Available Now*** Enjoy comfort in this 4BR 2BA Austell brick ranch home that features a carport and covered front porch entry, kitchen with hardwood cabinetry and opens to the adjacent dining area.
Results within 1 mile of Mableton
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1368 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Douglasville with easy access to I-20 and Hwy 6. Amenities include on-site pool, sauna, 24-hour gym and tennis court. Recently renovated apartment features private patio, walk-in closets, fireplace and washer-dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1377 sqft
Alta Mill apartments in Austell GA beckons those who desire luxurious apartment living. Conveniently located just past the intersection of Austell Rd.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Forest Glen
4236 Austell Rd, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1175 sqft
Comfort features like fireplace, bathtub, ice maker and laundry hookups. Convenient location near the East-West Connector. Gated community includes pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
10 Units Available
300 Riverside
300 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$885
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1310 sqft
Spacious floor plans include private porches and sunrooms. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, two tennis courts, laundry center and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Convenient access to I-20.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
23 Units Available
Premier Apartments
7200 Premier Lane Southwest, Cobb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$772
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1280 sqft
Find your new home at Premier Apartments. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Austell, Georgia, off Riverside Parkway were designed for your comfort and convenience.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Providence
1 Unit Available
6379 Queens Court Trace
6379 Queens Court Trace, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2604 sqft
This spacious townhome, For Lease, has 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. The open concept main floor features a fireplace w/gas logs, built-ins & french doors leading to a private deck overlooking a wooded nature area.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Vinings Estates
1 Unit Available
683 Vinings Estates Drive
683 Vinings Estates Drive Southeast, Smyrna, GA
7 Bedrooms
$3,500
6146 sqft
Stately John Wieland brick traditional in popular Vinings Estates that features multiple pools, tennis courts and clubhouses. Elegance abounds upon entry with two story foyer through the formal living and dining rooms.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1813 Kolora Chase
1813 Kolora Chse, Smyrna, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
4082 sqft
WHOA! Gorgeous 4BR/4.5BA Craftsman style home on a loaded fully-finished basement ready for entertaining. Located just off the connector in highly desirable Fontaine at Cooper Lake neighborhood.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1966 Drennon Ave
1966 Drennon Avenue, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
**LEASE APPLICATION HAS BEEN ACCEPTED AND WILL BE SIGNED NEXT WEEK** Spacious town home! Near shopping centers, Silver Comet Trails, the New Atlanta Braves Stadium, Airport, and schools. Open floor for entertainment.
City Guide for Mableton, GA

Mableton, Georgia, is home to the historic Mable House, which was used as a field house during the Civil War.

Seated in Cobb County, Georgia, Mableton is home to more than 37,000 residents. It's 17th in line of the largest communities in the state and spans about 20 square miles. Still, it's far from the big city, and most people consider it a medium-sized town. If you're a city slicker, you might even go so far as to describe it as a smallish town. Thanks to its location in the Atlanta Metro area, it's close to colleges, universities, and an airport. Offering its own entertainment opportunities and additional attractions in nearby towns, Mableton must have something going for it. Its population has grown by nearly 30 percent since 2000. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Mableton, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mableton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Mableton 2 BedroomsMableton 3 BedroomsMableton Accessible ApartmentsMableton Apartments with Balcony
Mableton Apartments with GarageMableton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMableton Apartments with ParkingMableton Apartments with Pool
Mableton Dog Friendly ApartmentsMableton Pet Friendly PlacesMableton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College