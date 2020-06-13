145 Apartments for rent in Mableton, GA with balcony
Mableton, Georgia, is home to the historic Mable House, which was used as a field house during the Civil War.
Seated in Cobb County, Georgia, Mableton is home to more than 37,000 residents. It's 17th in line of the largest communities in the state and spans about 20 square miles. Still, it's far from the big city, and most people consider it a medium-sized town. If you're a city slicker, you might even go so far as to describe it as a smallish town. Thanks to its location in the Atlanta Metro area, it's close to colleges, universities, and an airport. Offering its own entertainment opportunities and additional attractions in nearby towns, Mableton must have something going for it. Its population has grown by nearly 30 percent since 2000. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Mableton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.