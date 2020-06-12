/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:36 PM
398 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mableton, GA
Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
859 Joseph Club Drive SW
859 Joseph Club Drive, Mableton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1200 sqft
NEAT & ATTRACTIVE BRICK FRONT TOWN HOME ACROSS THE STREET FROM GROCERY STORES, RESTAURANTS, BANKS AND MANY MORE! FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR, WITH CLEAN HARDWOOD FLOORS, FAIRLY NEW CARPETS UPSTAIRS AND BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSETS.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1888 Cardell Road
1888 Cardell Road, Mableton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
Cute Austell Bungalow with nice yard - Nice house with 2 bedrooms 1 bath in convenient Austell. Ready for move-in. Nice yard. To schedule a showing at your convenience for this property click on this link: https://app.tenantturner.
Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
856 Joseph Club Drive
856 Joseph Club Drive, Mableton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1552 sqft
2 story brick front townhouse. New flooring:kitchen, all bathrooms. Two: large bedms 14X20 and 14x1. Two full baths in each rm. separate living and dining room. Lots of windows. facing north. Schools: South Cobb,Floyd Mid and Mableton Elm.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
11 Units Available
Forest Glen
4236 Austell Rd, Austell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1175 sqft
Comfort features like fireplace, bathtub, ice maker and laundry hookups. Convenient location near the East-West Connector. Gated community includes pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
26 Units Available
Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW, Austell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1179 sqft
Alta Mill apartments in Austell GA beckons those who desire luxurious apartment living. Conveniently located just past the intersection of Austell Rd.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
15 Units Available
Crestmark
945 Crestmark Blvd, Lithia Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
1157 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Douglasville with easy access to I-20 and Hwy 6. Amenities include on-site pool, sauna, 24-hour gym and tennis court. Recently renovated apartment features private patio, walk-in closets, fireplace and washer-dryer hookups.
Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
10 Units Available
300 Riverside
300 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$930
1104 sqft
Spacious floor plans include private porches and sunrooms. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, two tennis courts, laundry center and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Convenient access to I-20.
Last updated June 12 at 12:54pm
24 Units Available
Premier Apartments
7200 Premier Lane Southwest, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$855
1010 sqft
Find your new home at Premier Apartments. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Austell, Georgia, off Riverside Parkway were designed for your comfort and convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1966 Drennon Ave
1966 Drennon Avenue, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
**LEASE APPLICATION HAS BEEN ACCEPTED AND WILL BE SIGNED NEXT WEEK** Spacious town home! Near shopping centers, Silver Comet Trails, the New Atlanta Braves Stadium, Airport, and schools. Open floor for entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
35 Units Available
Cumberland Pointe
1202 Wexford Hills Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1150 sqft
Minutes from Griffin Middle School. Recently renovated with spacious floor plans and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with playground, 24-hour fitness center and pool. Garden-style and townhomes are available.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Vinings
31 Units Available
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1155 sqft
Minutes from I-285 in the heart of Atlanta and just a short drive from everything. Apartments have alarm systems, as well as walk-in closets and a fireplace. Pet-friendly; community pool.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
7 Units Available
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1186 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with 24-hour maintenance, pool, and gym. One- to three-bedroom units with hardwood floors and extra storage. Close to Camp Creek Parkway and Sandtown Center Park.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
14 Units Available
Azure at Riverside
648 Whisper Trl, Austell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$981
870 sqft
Azure at Riverside offers spacious living, on beautifully manicured grounds. Our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are wonderful for efficient and affordable living.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
17 Units Available
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector, Austell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1186 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
13 Units Available
Chroma Park
2105 Mesa Valley Way, Austell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1104 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS IN AUSTELL, GA Chroma Park is located in Austell, GA near shopping, dining and more. Chroma Park offers 2 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 1002 to 1304 sq.ft.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
20 Units Available
Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1147 sqft
Beautiful apartment living located minutes from downtown Atlanta. Provides easy access to I-285 and 75. Features a green community that is pet-friendly with a dog park and a courtyard. Furnished apartments are available.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Vinings
15 Units Available
Paces Ridge at Vinings
3900 Paces Walk SE, Vinings, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
1172 sqft
Paces Ridge at Vinings is a sensational community in Atlanta, Georgia, that provides residents with impeccable living amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
9 Units Available
Amber Grove
2050 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1085 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartment homes. Units have washer/dryer connection, full appliance package and private balconies. Community features a fitness center, pool and playground.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Vinings
45 Units Available
The Columns at Vinings
1900 Tamarron Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
913 sqft
Tucked into a tree-covered, hilly area, this community is close to area freeways and about 15 minutes from the downtown area. On-site amenities include a fitness center and pool. Spacious interiors with gourmet kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Bolton
23 Units Available
Ashford 2788 Apartments
2788 Defoors Ferry Rd NW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1064 sqft
Minutes from I-75 for easy access to Midtown and Downtown Atlanta. Apartments are equipped with large closets, wood vinyl floors and ceiling fans. Community amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool, playground and bark park.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Vinings
36 Units Available
The Residences at Vinings Mountain
100 Pinhurst Dr, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1152 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to I-285 and Rte. 41. Only 10 minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community amenities include pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature private patio and washer/dryer hookup.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
16 Units Available
1250 West
1250 Powder Springs St SW, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1031 sqft
Spacious layouts with black modern appliances, hardwood flooring, and granite countertops. Private patios and balconies available. Easy access to I-75, I-285, and downtown. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
12 Units Available
Glen Park
3740 Walton Way SE, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1300 sqft
These one- to four-bedroom units feature hardwood flooring, washer/dryer hookups and stainless steel appliances. Named a 'Top Rated Apartment Community' for three consecutive years, it also offers tennis court, pool, fire pit and library.
Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
10 Units Available
Walton Vinings
4949 Oakdale Rd SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1337 sqft
Luxury apartments near I-285. Packed with amenities like putting green, media room, sauna, shuffleboard, 24-hour gym, pool and playground. Recently renovated apartments with fireplaces and walk-in closets.
