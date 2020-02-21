All apartments in Mableton
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:13 AM

1610 Brandemere Ln

1610 Brandemere Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1610 Brandemere Lane, Mableton, GA 30168

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 Brandemere Ln have any available units?
1610 Brandemere Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 1610 Brandemere Ln have?
Some of 1610 Brandemere Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 Brandemere Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1610 Brandemere Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 Brandemere Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1610 Brandemere Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1610 Brandemere Ln offer parking?
No, 1610 Brandemere Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1610 Brandemere Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1610 Brandemere Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 Brandemere Ln have a pool?
No, 1610 Brandemere Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1610 Brandemere Ln have accessible units?
No, 1610 Brandemere Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 Brandemere Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1610 Brandemere Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1610 Brandemere Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1610 Brandemere Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

