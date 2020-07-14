All apartments in Lithonia
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

The Life at Treeview

37 Treeview Dr · (470) 539-8337
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Lithonia
Location

37 Treeview Dr, Lithonia, GA 30038

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 009C · Avail. now

$931

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 048B · Avail. Aug 30

$956

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 991 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 023A · Avail. Aug 7

$1,086

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1285 sqft

Unit 087B · Avail. Aug 7

$1,086

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1285 sqft

Unit 046D · Avail. Aug 15

$1,091

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1285 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Life at Treeview.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
Experience the best in apartment living at The Life at Treeview conveniently located in Lithonia, GA. Our community offers both newly renovated and refreshed one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Each detail has been carefully crafted to suit your lifestyle. Enjoy open floor plans with large living spaces and separate dining areas, fully equipped kitchens, private patios and balconies, and so much more. Come check out The Life at Treeview today and find out what it means to Live Life Right!

THE LIFE AT
The Life at Treeview is proudly owned and managed by The Life Properties. You can recognize our sister properties during your apartment search by looking out for our THE LIFE AT service mark utilized in connectin with the community name.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Water
Application Fee: 50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: 150 (admin fee)
Additional: water (1 bedroom: $30 flat rate, 2 bedroom: $40, 2 bedroom and 2 bath: $45, 3BR:$55)
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: 300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
Parking Details: covered parking (parking in front of your building). Surface lot.
Storage Details: Can place items (like bikes) in the w/d facility

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Life at Treeview have any available units?
The Life at Treeview has 5 units available starting at $931 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Life at Treeview have?
Some of The Life at Treeview's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Life at Treeview currently offering any rent specials?
The Life at Treeview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Life at Treeview pet-friendly?
Yes, The Life at Treeview is pet friendly.
Does The Life at Treeview offer parking?
Yes, The Life at Treeview offers parking.
Does The Life at Treeview have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Life at Treeview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Life at Treeview have a pool?
Yes, The Life at Treeview has a pool.
Does The Life at Treeview have accessible units?
No, The Life at Treeview does not have accessible units.
Does The Life at Treeview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Life at Treeview has units with dishwashers.
Does The Life at Treeview have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Life at Treeview has units with air conditioning.

