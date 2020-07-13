115 Apartments for rent in Lithonia, GA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
4 Units Available
Arbor Crossing
10 Arbor Crossing Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$779
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1275 sqft
Situated yards from Route 278 and a short drive from Stonecrest Mall. Apartments include hardwood floors, a modern kitchen and a patio or balcony. The pleasant community features a pool and a tennis court.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
23 Units Available
Creekside Corners
5301 W Fairington Pkwy, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1345 sqft
An awe-inspiring living experience is in store for you at Creekside Corners, a vibrant apartment community in Lithonia, GA—just 15 miles east of Atlanta. You’ll find a variety of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
11 Units Available
Cavalier @ 100
100 Cavalier Crossing, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1558 sqft
Property features include a business center and barbecue grills. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage. Close to supermarkets and shopping center, with easy access to I-20.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
17 Units Available
Belle Vista
100 Camellia Ln, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1247 sqft
Belle Vista Apartments in Lithonia, GA, offer gorgeous, Southern-style updated units with stylish features like wood flooring, a new fitness center and a resort-style pool for those sunny days.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
10 Units Available
Woodcrest Village
2325 Woodcrest Walk, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$804
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1003 sqft
We love to show off our beautiful community!Currently, we are not offering in-person tours.We are excited to offer virtual or self-guided tours. Ask us how!Please e-mail or call us today.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
The Life at Treeview
37 Treeview Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$931
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the best in apartment living at The Life at Treeview conveniently located in Lithonia, GA. Our community offers both newly renovated and refreshed one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Grovewood Park
6170 Hillandale Lane, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1228 sqft
Come home to Grovewood Park and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our pet-friendly two and three-bedroom apartment homes provide comfort and convenience in a tranquil setting in Lithonia, GA.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Lithonia
Chelsea Place
2361 Parc Chateau Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$795
596 sqft
***For a very limited time only we are offering a $250 discount on your first month rent when you submit an application within 24 hours after viewing the apartment!*** Why choose between spacious floor plans, convenient amenities, and a great

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lithonia
Chelsea Place 2362 Parc Chateau Dr
2362 Parc Chateau Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$795
596 sqft
Why choose between spacious floor plans, convenient amenities, and a great price? Chelsea Place is a beautiful community that offers 1-bedroom apartments and 2- and 3-bedroom townhomes.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lithonia
Chelsea Place 6785 Ida St
6785 Ida Street, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$880
930 sqft
Why choose between spacious floor plans, convenient amenities, and a great price? Chelsea Place is a beautiful community that offers 1-bedroom apartments and 2- and 3-bedroom townhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Lithonia

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
2731 Evans Mill Drive - 1
2731 Evans Mill Drive, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
No Section 8 at this time. Serious Inquires ONLY Please. AVAILABLE Early August. Luxury townhome in Evansmill Town homes, Lithonia, Ga for rent for $950 per month.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
2833 Rambling Way
2833 Rambling Way, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1460 sqft
*** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
2400 Bear Mountain St
2400 Bear Mountain St, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2712 sqft
CHASTAIN FLOORPLAN Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.
Results within 5 miles of Lithonia

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
6082 Raintree Bend
6082 Raintree Bend, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1534 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
2027 Scarbrough Drive
2027 Scarbrough Drive, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1560 sqft
Come see this beautiful 3BR 2.5BA home that features separate living and dining rooms, a cute galley kitchen and a cozy breakfast nook that opens to a large balcony deck! The master bedroom includes its own private bathroom.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4755 Browns Mill Ferry Road
4755 Browns Mill Ferry Road, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1629 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,629 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1820 Northwick Pl
1820 Northwick Place, Redan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1720 sqft
Coming Soon, please call 1-866-325-8716 for more information.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1740 Spring Hill Cv
1740 Spring Hill Cove, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2012 sqft
1740 Spring Hill Cv Available 08/08/20 Lithonia Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management  - Available in August! Two-story, Brick-front Home with 2-car Garage.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2291 Rolling Trl
2291 Rolling Trail, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1484 sqft
Recently built townhome Stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included, hardwood floors on lower level, electric fireplace, gated yard, 1 car garage, yard maintenance included, alarm system, quiet community Qualifications: No evictions Must

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4491 Latchwood Drive
4491 Latchwood Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1499 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,499 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
5403 Wellborn Creek Drive
5403 Wellborn Creek Drive, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1932 sqft
Check out this meticulously maintained home conveniently located in Lithonia, and filled with natural sunlight throughout! On the main level there is a living room, dining room and family room with fireplace for relaxing with family.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3081 Fields Dr
3081 Fields Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1224 sqft
Section-8 welcome! Beautiful, well maintained 3 brm and 2.5 bath end-unit townhome. Large Eat-in kitchen with stove, dishwasher & refrigerator, open living area with bay windows. 2-car assigned parking pad.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
5848 Wellborn Oaks Ct
5848 Wellborn Oaks Court, Redan, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1355 sqft
LARGE HOME!!! GREAT LOCATION, WALK TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, MARTA AND BALL PARK. OWNER REQUESTS NO SECTION 8

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
5673 Wind Gate Lane
5673 Wind Gate Lane, Redan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1272 sqft
Wonderful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath town home w/ 1 - car garage. 2 story great room has a gas fireplace, bay windows, kitchen with breakfast bar & dining area. Master bedroom has garden tub and shower. Brick front and vinyl siding in back with patio.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lithonia, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lithonia apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

