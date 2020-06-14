46 Apartments for rent in Lithonia, GA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lithonia renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
26 Units Available
Creekside Corners
5301 W Fairington Pkwy, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1345 sqft
An awe-inspiring living experience is in store for you at Creekside Corners, a vibrant apartment community in Lithonia, GA—just 15 miles east of Atlanta. You’ll find a variety of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
17 Units Available
Belle Vista
100 Camellia Ln, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,041
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1247 sqft
Belle Vista Apartments in Lithonia, GA, offer gorgeous, Southern-style updated units with stylish features like wood flooring, a new fitness center and a resort-style pool for those sunny days.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
16 Units Available
Cavalier @ 100
100 Cavalier Crossing, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1558 sqft
Property features include a business center and barbecue grills. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage. Close to supermarkets and shopping center, with easy access to I-20.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Grovewood Park
6170 Hillandale Lane, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1228 sqft
Come home to Grovewood Park and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our pet-friendly two and three-bedroom apartment homes provide comfort and convenience in a tranquil setting in Lithonia, GA.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
The Life at Treeview
37 Treeview Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$943
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the best in apartment living at The Life at Treeview conveniently located in Lithonia, GA. Our community offers both newly renovated and refreshed one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Results within 1 mile of Lithonia

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
2400 Bear Mountain St
2400 Bear Mountain St, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2712 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
2731 Evans Mill Drive - 1
2731 Evans Mill Drive, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
No Section 8 at this time. Serious Inquires ONLY Please. AVAILABLE NOW!!! Luxury townhome in Evansmill Town homes, Lithonia, Ga for rent for $950 per month. (See video walkthrough of unit by searching #GCD2722WalkThru on Facebook). Fresh Paint.
Results within 5 miles of Lithonia

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5468 Panola Downs Rd
5468 Panola Downs Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1381 sqft
3 Bedroom Home for rent - Property Id: 246530 3 bedrooms/ 2 full bathrooms, both with jacuzzi tubs. Video security system, washer/dryer hook-up. Screened in sunroom,1 car garage with garage door opener. Convenient to Marta, dining and shopping.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1055 Carriage Pl
1055 Carriage Place, DeKalb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,300
** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS ** With the Dream America program, you can lease to own homes like this in Atlanta metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
3319 Pennington Drive
3319 Pennington Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1440 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
5933 Earlwane Drive
5933 Earlwane Drive, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1431 sqft
**Available Now** Photos to come! Sweet 3BR 2BA brick ranch Lithonia home features roomy 1,431 sq. ft. of living space. Enjoy the large family room, screened porch, deck, hardwood floors, 2-car garage and with fenced back yard. This is a must see.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
7946 White Oak Loop
7946 White Oak Loop, DeKalb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3200 sqft
As a 2015 new build, this energy-efficient home has an amazing open floor plan.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
7777 Hansel Ln.
7777 Hansel Ln, DeKalb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,175
3034 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
6939 Rogers Point
6939 Rogers Point, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1816 sqft
This super spacious, modern home features 3 bedrooms & 3 baths and hardwoods throughout. You will love cooking in the Newly Renovated Spacious Kitchen and serving those wonderful meals in the Over-sized Separate Eating Area.

1 of 21

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
4473 Fowler Lane
4473 Fowler Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1536 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Fenced
Results within 10 miles of Lithonia
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd, Stone Mountain, GA
1 Bedroom
$885
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$972
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1500 sqft
Energy-efficient apartments near the Memorial Bend Shopping Center. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry. Stop by the game room or the pool table for a relaxing evening.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1422 sqft
Residents enjoy beautiful lake and fountain views from this community's gazebo. It's located minutes from I-20, so all of Georgia is within easy reach. Community features include sauna, tennis court and gym. Fireplaces in units.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
6 Units Available
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1065 sqft
The Slate is located in beautiful Decatur, GA. Currently under renovation, The Slate is conveniently located minutes from shops, restaurants, and cool new things to do.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy gated access, on-site laundry, a pool and fitness center. Apartments include garden tubs, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Northside Village Shopping Center and Pine Log Park are both short drives away.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
9 Units Available
Brandon Glen
1500 Brandon Glen Way NE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,057
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1234 sqft
This property features a pool, playground. and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments are ready for satellite and cable TV, and feature large closets and patios/balconies. Located just minutes from Milstead Crossing and Pine Log Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
The Life at Peppertree Circle
3321 Peppertree Cir, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,017
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
943 sqft
Come home to The Life at Peppertree Circle and see what it means to Live Life Right! Choose from a variety of newly renovated or refreshed one and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1455 sqft
At Keswick Village, we're connecting people and communities, one home at a time.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2021 Rainbow Drive
2021 Rainbow Drive Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1840 sqft
Newly Renovated/Split Level - Lovely Brick Home, Updated Kitchen and Baths, New Stove Top and Fridge. Hardwood Floors, Eat-in Kitchen, Great Room, Separate Den or Family Room with Fireplace, Arched Doorways, Basement with Bonus Room and Bath.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2898 Vining Ridge Ter
2898 Vining Ridge Terrace, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1490 sqft
MUST CALL 678-793-3948 TO VIEW!!! MUST CALL 678-793-3948 TO VIEW!!! MUST CALL 678-793-3948 TO VIEW!!! Well cared for property to call home! Elegant dining room with rich hardwood floors and upgraded wall trim. Cozy living room with fireplace.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lithonia, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lithonia renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

