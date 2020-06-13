84 Apartments for rent in Lithonia, GA with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
4 Units Available
Arbor Crossing
10 Arbor Crossing Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$779
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated yards from Route 278 and a short drive from Stonecrest Mall. Apartments include hardwood floors, a modern kitchen and a patio or balcony. The pleasant community features a pool and a tennis court.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Creekside Corners
5301 W Fairington Pkwy, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1345 sqft
An awe-inspiring living experience is in store for you at Creekside Corners, a vibrant apartment community in Lithonia, GA—just 15 miles east of Atlanta. You’ll find a variety of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
17 Units Available
Belle Vista
100 Camellia Ln, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,041
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1247 sqft
Belle Vista Apartments in Lithonia, GA, offer gorgeous, Southern-style updated units with stylish features like wood flooring, a new fitness center and a resort-style pool for those sunny days.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
The Life at Treeview
37 Treeview Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$943
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,163
1414 sqft
Experience the best in apartment living at The Life at Treeview conveniently located in Lithonia, GA. Our community offers both newly renovated and refreshed one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
16 Units Available
Cavalier @ 100
100 Cavalier Crossing, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1558 sqft
Property features include a business center and barbecue grills. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage. Close to supermarkets and shopping center, with easy access to I-20.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Woodcrest Village
2325 Woodcrest Walk, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$804
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1003 sqft
We love to show off our beautiful community!Currently, we are not offering in-person tours.We are excited to offer virtual or self-guided tours. Ask us how!Please e-mail or call us today.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Grovewood Park
6170 Hillandale Lane, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1228 sqft
Come home to Grovewood Park and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our pet-friendly two and three-bedroom apartment homes provide comfort and convenience in a tranquil setting in Lithonia, GA.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lithonia
1 Unit Available
Chelsea Place 6785 Ida St
6785 Ida Street, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$880
930 sqft
Why choose between spacious floor plans, convenient amenities, and a great price? Chelsea Place is a beautiful community that offers 1-bedroom apartments and 2- and 3-bedroom townhomes.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lithonia
2 Units Available
Chelsea Place
2361 Parc Chateau Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$795
596 sqft
***For a very limited time only we are offering a $250 discount on your first month rent when you submit an application within 24 hours after viewing the apartment!*** Why choose between spacious floor plans, convenient amenities, and a great

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lithonia
1 Unit Available
Chelsea Place 2362 Parc Chateau Dr
2362 Parc Chateau Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$795
596 sqft
Why choose between spacious floor plans, convenient amenities, and a great price? Chelsea Place is a beautiful community that offers 1-bedroom apartments and 2- and 3-bedroom townhomes.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Lithonia
1 Unit Available
2557 Oakleaf Ridge
2557 Oakleaf Rdg, Lithonia, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2163 sqft
Move-In-Ready former model home. This amazing 2-story,open floor plan features the family room w/a gorgeous 2 story fireplace open to the dining & kitchen w/gorgeous granite countertops & stainless steel appl.
Results within 1 mile of Lithonia

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
6478 Charter Way
6478 Charter Way, Redan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1170 sqft
$1,025 – 2 Bed / 2.5 bath townhouse w/ deck off living room! Available May 7, 2020! Recently renovated 2/2.5 townhouse that is spacious and has fireplace. Deck off living room great for entertaining!Kitchen appliances included.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
2400 Bear Mountain St
2400 Bear Mountain St, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2712 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
2731 Evans Mill Drive - 1
2731 Evans Mill Drive, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
No Section 8 at this time. Serious Inquires ONLY Please. AVAILABLE NOW!!! Luxury townhome in Evansmill Town homes, Lithonia, Ga for rent for $950 per month. (See video walkthrough of unit by searching #GCD2722WalkThru on Facebook). Fresh Paint.
Results within 5 miles of Lithonia

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
5933 Earlwane Drive
5933 Earlwane Drive, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1431 sqft
**Available Now** Photos to come! Sweet 3BR 2BA brick ranch Lithonia home features roomy 1,431 sq. ft. of living space. Enjoy the large family room, screened porch, deck, hardwood floors, 2-car garage and with fenced back yard. This is a must see.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
1579 Dillard Road
1579 Dillard Road, Redan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1700 sqft
Completely renovated home in a cozy subdivision: New floors, New paint Inside/out. Brand new stainless appliances. Great Master bed room with master bath and walk in closet. Full size open kitchen. Great room with fireplace. Private back patio.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
1716 Tree Line Road
1716 Tree Line Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1828 sqft
*** Available Now .*** You will love this great home in quiet neighborhood that features 1,828 sq. ft of living space which includes 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
7946 White Oak Loop
7946 White Oak Loop, DeKalb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3200 sqft
As a 2015 new build, this energy-efficient home has an amazing open floor plan.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
5353 Kelleys Creek Drive
5353 Kelleys Creek Drive, Redan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,440
2302 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home is a MUST SEE!! Open Bright Living Room with Separate Dining Room leading to kitchen. Large Eat-in Kitchen Offers Plenty of Cabinet and Countertop Space.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
6251 Southland Forest Drive
6251 Southland Forest Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3520 sqft
MUST SEE!! Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with 2 living rooms on main and upper level family room. Floor to ceiling windows in both living rooms offer bright natural light. Elegant wood paneling with built-in bookcases and two-sided fireplace.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2083 Quilt Court
2083 Quilt Court, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1457 sqft
Gorgeous Brick Home in a Quite Neighborhood Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4755 Browns Mill Ferry Road
4755 Browns Mill Ferry Road, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1629 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,629 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4853 Tower View Dr
4853 Tower View Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,099
2572 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,572 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1055 Carriage Pl
1055 Carriage Place, DeKalb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,300
** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS ** With the Dream America program, you can lease to own homes like this in Atlanta metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lithonia, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lithonia renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

