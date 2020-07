Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage package receiving trash valet cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance conference room e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access online portal

An awe-inspiring living experience is in store for you at Creekside Corners, a vibrant apartment community in Lithonia, GA—just 15 miles east of Atlanta. You’ll find a variety of must-have apartment features and community amenities. In our newly renovated apartment homes, you’ll find gorgeous hardwood-style flooring, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and modern touches. Our extraordinary community amenities include a refreshing swimming pool complete with lounge chairs, a car care center to keep your ride shining, a playground, fitness center and more! With six unique floor plans to choose from, you’re sure to find your dream space at Creekside Corners.



With easy access to Atlanta and its surrounding areas, you’ll have plenty of fun locally! Visit the Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area for 2,550 acres of multi-use trails, fishing lakes, tours and more. Hit the waterpark at Browns Mill Aquatic Facility for lazy river relaxation and waterslides. If you’re heading into Atl