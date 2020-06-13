93 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lithonia, GA

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Lithonia that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
26 Units Available
Creekside Corners
5301 W Fairington Pkwy, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1345 sqft
An awe-inspiring living experience is in store for you at Creekside Corners, a vibrant apartment community in Lithonia, GA—just 15 miles east of Atlanta. You’ll find a variety of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
5 Units Available
Arbor Crossing
10 Arbor Crossing Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$779
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1275 sqft
Situated yards from Route 278 and a short drive from Stonecrest Mall. Apartments include hardwood floors, a modern kitchen and a patio or balcony. The pleasant community features a pool and a tennis court.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
17 Units Available
Belle Vista
100 Camellia Ln, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,041
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1247 sqft
Belle Vista Apartments in Lithonia, GA, offer gorgeous, Southern-style updated units with stylish features like wood flooring, a new fitness center and a resort-style pool for those sunny days.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Woodcrest Village
2325 Woodcrest Walk, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$804
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1003 sqft
We love to show off our beautiful community!Currently, we are not offering in-person tours.We are excited to offer virtual or self-guided tours. Ask us how!Please e-mail or call us today.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
The Life at Treeview
37 Treeview Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$943
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,163
1414 sqft
Experience the best in apartment living at The Life at Treeview conveniently located in Lithonia, GA. Our community offers both newly renovated and refreshed one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
16 Units Available
Cavalier @ 100
100 Cavalier Crossing, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1558 sqft
Property features include a business center and barbecue grills. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage. Close to supermarkets and shopping center, with easy access to I-20.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Grovewood Park
6170 Hillandale Lane, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1228 sqft
Come home to Grovewood Park and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our pet-friendly two and three-bedroom apartment homes provide comfort and convenience in a tranquil setting in Lithonia, GA.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lithonia
1 Unit Available
Chelsea Place 2362 Parc Chateau Dr
2362 Parc Chateau Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$795
596 sqft
Why choose between spacious floor plans, convenient amenities, and a great price? Chelsea Place is a beautiful community that offers 1-bedroom apartments and 2- and 3-bedroom townhomes.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lithonia
2 Units Available
Chelsea Place
2361 Parc Chateau Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$795
596 sqft
***For a very limited time only we are offering a $250 discount on your first month rent when you submit an application within 24 hours after viewing the apartment!*** Why choose between spacious floor plans, convenient amenities, and a great

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lithonia
1 Unit Available
Chelsea Place 6785 Ida St
6785 Ida Street, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$880
930 sqft
Why choose between spacious floor plans, convenient amenities, and a great price? Chelsea Place is a beautiful community that offers 1-bedroom apartments and 2- and 3-bedroom townhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Lithonia

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
6462 Marbut Road
6462 Marbut Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1024 sqft
6462 Marbut Rd. Lithonia, GA 30058 is a single family home that contains 1,024 sq ft and was built in 1987. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. House is fully renovated with brand new flooring. Kitchen appliances are included.
Results within 5 miles of Lithonia

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
5497 Winslow Crossing
5497 Winslow Crossing North, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1736 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
Windward Forest 2601 Embarcadero Dr Apt 266
2601 Embarcadero Dr, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$930
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1217 sqft
*Take advantage of our Welcome Home Special! Applying within 24hours of your visit gets you a $250 discount on your first months rent.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5468 Panola Downs Rd
5468 Panola Downs Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1381 sqft
3 Bedroom Home for rent - Property Id: 246530 3 bedrooms/ 2 full bathrooms, both with jacuzzi tubs. Video security system, washer/dryer hook-up. Screened in sunroom,1 car garage with garage door opener. Convenient to Marta, dining and shopping.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5997 Southland Drive
5997 Southland Drive, DeKalb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE3304959)

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2569 Piering Dr
2569 Piering Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1478 sqft
Spacious, Newer, 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Home Available NOW! Close to shopping, restaurants and more, with quick access to hwys 20/124/278. This home offers washer/dryer hookups, carpet, AC, kitchen includes dishwasher and electric range/oven, parking.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
3319 Pennington Drive
3319 Pennington Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1440 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
5353 Kelleys Creek Drive
5353 Kelleys Creek Drive, Redan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,440
2302 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home is a MUST SEE!! Open Bright Living Room with Separate Dining Room leading to kitchen. Large Eat-in Kitchen Offers Plenty of Cabinet and Countertop Space.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
5968 Wellborn Trce
5968 Wellborn Trace, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1493 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2.5 home is a MUST SEE!! Large open bright living room with separate dining room off the kitchen. Large eat-in kitchen offers new black appliance, and plenty of cabinet and countertop space.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
6251 Southland Forest Drive
6251 Southland Forest Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3520 sqft
MUST SEE!! Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with 2 living rooms on main and upper level family room. Floor to ceiling windows in both living rooms offer bright natural light. Elegant wood paneling with built-in bookcases and two-sided fireplace.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
6321 Laurel Post Drive
6321 Laurel Post Drive, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
1 Unit Available
5179 Miller Woods Trl
5179 Miller Woods Drive, DeKalb County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$1,595
3904 sqft
5179 Miller Woods Trail, Decatur, GA. 30035 HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME. Enter this home into a large 2 story entry foyer by the front staircase adjacent to spacious separate formal living and dining rooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
6258 Marbut Farms Rd
6258 Marbut Farms Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1440 sqft
Available soon! The Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident, please respect his or her privacy and do not disturb. We are now accepting applications for this home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2831 Stone Bridge Tr
2831 Stone Bridge Trail Southwest, Rockdale County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1272 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications!This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lithonia, GA

Finding an apartment in Lithonia that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

