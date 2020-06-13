/
3 bedroom apartments
236 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lithonia, GA
17 Units Available
Belle Vista
100 Camellia Ln, Lithonia, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1247 sqft
Belle Vista Apartments in Lithonia, GA, offer gorgeous, Southern-style updated units with stylish features like wood flooring, a new fitness center and a resort-style pool for those sunny days.
11 Units Available
The Life at Treeview
37 Treeview Dr, Lithonia, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,163
1414 sqft
Experience the best in apartment living at The Life at Treeview conveniently located in Lithonia, GA. Our community offers both newly renovated and refreshed one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes.
25 Units Available
Creekside Corners
5301 W Fairington Pkwy, Lithonia, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1345 sqft
An awe-inspiring living experience is in store for you at Creekside Corners, a vibrant apartment community in Lithonia, GA—just 15 miles east of Atlanta. You’ll find a variety of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
16 Units Available
Cavalier @ 100
100 Cavalier Crossing, Lithonia, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1558 sqft
Property features include a business center and barbecue grills. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage. Close to supermarkets and shopping center, with easy access to I-20.
4 Units Available
Grovewood Park
6170 Hillandale Lane, Lithonia, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1228 sqft
Come home to Grovewood Park and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our pet-friendly two and three-bedroom apartment homes provide comfort and convenience in a tranquil setting in Lithonia, GA.
Lithonia
1 Unit Available
2557 Oakleaf Ridge
2557 Oakleaf Rdg, Lithonia, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2163 sqft
Move-In-Ready former model home. This amazing 2-story,open floor plan features the family room w/a gorgeous 2 story fireplace open to the dining & kitchen w/gorgeous granite countertops & stainless steel appl.
Results within 1 mile of Lithonia
1 Unit Available
2400 Bear Mountain St
2400 Bear Mountain St, DeKalb County, GA
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.
1 Unit Available
6462 Marbut Road
6462 Marbut Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1024 sqft
6462 Marbut Rd. Lithonia, GA 30058 is a single family home that contains 1,024 sq ft and was built in 1987. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. House is fully renovated with brand new flooring. Kitchen appliances are included.
Results within 5 miles of Lithonia
1 Unit Available
3319 Pennington Drive
3319 Pennington Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1440 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
2063 Phillips Road
2063 Phillips Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1768 sqft
ASK ME ABOUT 1 MONTH FREE!! This Home Has A Lot to Offer!! 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath With A Bonus Room. Living Room Features Fireplace, Bright Open Floor Plan and Floor to Ceiling Bay WIndows.
1 Unit Available
5933 Earlwane Drive
5933 Earlwane Drive, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1431 sqft
**Available Now** Photos to come! Sweet 3BR 2BA brick ranch Lithonia home features roomy 1,431 sq. ft. of living space. Enjoy the large family room, screened porch, deck, hardwood floors, 2-car garage and with fenced back yard. This is a must see.
1 Unit Available
1579 Dillard Road
1579 Dillard Road, Redan, GA
Completely renovated home in a cozy subdivision: New floors, New paint Inside/out. Brand new stainless appliances. Great Master bed room with master bath and walk in closet. Full size open kitchen. Great room with fireplace. Private back patio.
1 Unit Available
1716 Tree Line Road
1716 Tree Line Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1828 sqft
*** Available Now .*** You will love this great home in quiet neighborhood that features 1,828 sq. ft of living space which includes 3 bedrooms and 2.
1 Unit Available
7946 White Oak Loop
7946 White Oak Loop, DeKalb County, GA
As a 2015 new build, this energy-efficient home has an amazing open floor plan.
1 Unit Available
5353 Kelleys Creek Drive
5353 Kelleys Creek Drive, Redan, GA
Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home is a MUST SEE!! Open Bright Living Room with Separate Dining Room leading to kitchen. Large Eat-in Kitchen Offers Plenty of Cabinet and Countertop Space.
1 Unit Available
7777 Hansel Ln.
7777 Hansel Ln, DeKalb County, GA
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.
1 Unit Available
2411 Bear Mountain St
2411 Bear Mountain St, DeKalb County, GA
Contact us to schedule a showing.
1 Unit Available
5968 Wellborn Trce
5968 Wellborn Trace, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1493 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2.5 home is a MUST SEE!! Large open bright living room with separate dining room off the kitchen. Large eat-in kitchen offers new black appliance, and plenty of cabinet and countertop space.
1 Unit Available
6251 Southland Forest Drive
6251 Southland Forest Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3520 sqft
MUST SEE!! Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with 2 living rooms on main and upper level family room. Floor to ceiling windows in both living rooms offer bright natural light. Elegant wood paneling with built-in bookcases and two-sided fireplace.
1 Unit Available
6321 Laurel Post Drive
6321 Laurel Post Drive, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
5179 Miller Woods Trl
5179 Miller Woods Drive, DeKalb County, GA
5179 Miller Woods Trail, Decatur, GA. 30035 HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME. Enter this home into a large 2 story entry foyer by the front staircase adjacent to spacious separate formal living and dining rooms.
1 Unit Available
5177 Grove Field Place
5177 Grove Field Place, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1682 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
4872 Tower View Dr
4872 Tower View Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
4491 Latchwood Drive
4491 Latchwood Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1499 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
