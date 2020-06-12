/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:33 PM
37 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lithonia, GA
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
24 Units Available
Creekside Corners
5301 W Fairington Pkwy, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1104 sqft
An awe-inspiring living experience is in store for you at Creekside Corners, a vibrant apartment community in Lithonia, GA—just 15 miles east of Atlanta. You’ll find a variety of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
4 Units Available
Grovewood Park
6170 Hillandale Lane, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1043 sqft
Come home to Grovewood Park and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our pet-friendly two and three-bedroom apartment homes provide comfort and convenience in a tranquil setting in Lithonia, GA.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
11 Units Available
The Life at Treeview
37 Treeview Dr, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1188 sqft
Experience the best in apartment living at The Life at Treeview conveniently located in Lithonia, GA. Our community offers both newly renovated and refreshed one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
17 Units Available
Belle Vista
100 Camellia Ln, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1072 sqft
Belle Vista Apartments in Lithonia, GA, offer gorgeous, Southern-style updated units with stylish features like wood flooring, a new fitness center and a resort-style pool for those sunny days.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
16 Units Available
Cavalier @ 100
100 Cavalier Crossing, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1208 sqft
Property features include a business center and barbecue grills. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage. Close to supermarkets and shopping center, with easy access to I-20.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
12 Units Available
Woodcrest Village
2325 Woodcrest Walk, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$919
1003 sqft
We love to show off our beautiful community!Currently, we are not offering in-person tours.We are excited to offer virtual or self-guided tours. Ask us how!Please e-mail or call us today.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
4 Units Available
Arbor Crossing
10 Arbor Crossing Dr, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$919
1042 sqft
Situated yards from Route 278 and a short drive from Stonecrest Mall. Apartments include hardwood floors, a modern kitchen and a patio or balcony. The pleasant community features a pool and a tennis court.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lithonia
1 Unit Available
Chelsea Place 6785 Ida St
6785 Ida Street, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$880
930 sqft
Why choose between spacious floor plans, convenient amenities, and a great price? Chelsea Place is a beautiful community that offers 1-bedroom apartments and 2- and 3-bedroom townhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Lithonia
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
6478 Charter Way
6478 Charter Way, Redan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1170 sqft
$1,025 – 2 Bed / 2.5 bath townhouse w/ deck off living room! Available May 7, 2020! Recently renovated 2/2.5 townhouse that is spacious and has fireplace. Deck off living room great for entertaining!Kitchen appliances included.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
2731 Evans Mill Drive - 1
2731 Evans Mill Drive, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
No Section 8 at this time. Serious Inquires ONLY Please. AVAILABLE NOW!!! Luxury townhome in Evansmill Town homes, Lithonia, Ga for rent for $950 per month. (See video walkthrough of unit by searching #GCD2722WalkThru on Facebook). Fresh Paint.
Results within 5 miles of Lithonia
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
Windward Forest 2601 Embarcadero Dr Apt 266
2601 Embarcadero Dr, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$930
964 sqft
*Take advantage of our Welcome Home Special! Applying within 24hours of your visit gets you a $250 discount on your first months rent.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
2244 Windrose Ct
2244 Wind Rose Ct, Redan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1408 sqft
2 Bedroom spacious townhome. Section 8 accepted.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
61 Fontaine Pl
61 Place Fontaine, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1280 sqft
Spacious condo in quiet complex, recently renovated, walk in closet, bonus room / storage space. Property is in move in condition.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
143 Rue Fontaine
143 Rue Fontaine, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1280 sqft
Great opportunity for 2 bedroom condo with sun room/office area located off I-20 E. This Condo features all new interior, new vinyl plank flooring, new carpet, new paint, 1st floor unit, easy access inside building.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
5673 Wind Gate Lane
5673 Wind Gate Lane, Redan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1272 sqft
Wonderful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath town home w/ 1 - car garage. 2 story great room has a gas fireplace, bay windows, kitchen with breakfast bar & dining area. Master bedroom has garden tub and shower. Brick front and vinyl siding in back with patio.
Results within 10 miles of Lithonia
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
8 Units Available
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd, Stone Mountain, GA
2 Bedrooms
$972
1200 sqft
Energy-efficient apartments near the Memorial Bend Shopping Center. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry. Stop by the game room or the pool table for a relaxing evening.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
15 Units Available
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW, Snellville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1108 sqft
Offering 1-3 bedroom units, this development is pet-friendly and features ceiling fans, fireplaces, available sunrooms, vaulted ceilings and W/D hookups. The community also has 24-hour maintenance and gated entry.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
24 Units Available
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW, Lilburn, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1159 sqft
The Columns at Paxton Lane is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely northeast Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
13 Units Available
Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE, Conyers, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1193 sqft
Residents enjoy beautiful lake and fountain views from this community's gazebo. It's located minutes from I-20, so all of Georgia is within easy reach. Community features include sauna, tennis court and gym. Fireplaces in units.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
9 Units Available
Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE, Conyers, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1223 sqft
Premium apartment features in a community close to the Mall at Stonecrest. Ceramic tile flooring and garden tub. Relax at the pool or enjoy the tennis court and jogging trail.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
2 Units Available
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr, Conyers, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1156 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy gated access, on-site laundry, a pool and fitness center. Apartments include garden tubs, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Northside Village Shopping Center and Pine Log Park are both short drives away.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
Brandon Glen
1500 Brandon Glen Way NE, Conyers, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1032 sqft
This property features a pool, playground. and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments are ready for satellite and cable TV, and feature large closets and patios/balconies. Located just minutes from Milstead Crossing and Pine Log Park.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
4 Units Available
The Haverly
2700 Summit Creek Dr, Stone Mountain, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
1233 sqft
The Haverly at Stone Mountain Apartment Homes offers studio, one and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring a gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, plush carpeting, ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, a
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
17 Units Available
Peaks Landing
1200 Peaks Landing SE, Conyers, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1105 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.Please schedule yours today. Comfort comes easy at Peaks Landing. Our Conyers apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Similar Pages
Lithonia 1 BedroomsLithonia 2 BedroomsLithonia 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLithonia 3 BedroomsLithonia Accessible ApartmentsLithonia Apartments under $1,000
Lithonia Apartments under $900Lithonia Apartments with BalconyLithonia Apartments with GarageLithonia Apartments with GymLithonia Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAOakwood, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GA