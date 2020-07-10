/
apartments with washer dryer
20 Apartments for rent in Lithonia, GA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
26 Units Available
Creekside Corners
5301 W Fairington Pkwy, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1345 sqft
An awe-inspiring living experience is in store for you at Creekside Corners, a vibrant apartment community in Lithonia, GA—just 15 miles east of Atlanta. You’ll find a variety of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
12 Units Available
Cavalier @ 100
100 Cavalier Crossing, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1558 sqft
Property features include a business center and barbecue grills. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage. Close to supermarkets and shopping center, with easy access to I-20.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
12 Units Available
Woodcrest Village
2325 Woodcrest Walk, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$804
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1003 sqft
We love to show off our beautiful community!Currently, we are not offering in-person tours.We are excited to offer virtual or self-guided tours. Ask us how!Please e-mail or call us today.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
2 Units Available
Lithonia
Chelsea Place
2361 Parc Chateau Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$795
596 sqft
***For a very limited time only we are offering a $250 discount on your first month rent when you submit an application within 24 hours after viewing the apartment!*** Why choose between spacious floor plans, convenient amenities, and a great
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lithonia
Chelsea Place 2362 Parc Chateau Dr
2362 Parc Chateau Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$795
596 sqft
Why choose between spacious floor plans, convenient amenities, and a great price? Chelsea Place is a beautiful community that offers 1-bedroom apartments and 2- and 3-bedroom townhomes.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lithonia
Chelsea Place 6785 Ida St
6785 Ida Street, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$880
930 sqft
Why choose between spacious floor plans, convenient amenities, and a great price? Chelsea Place is a beautiful community that offers 1-bedroom apartments and 2- and 3-bedroom townhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Lithonia
Last updated July 10 at 06:34pm
1 Unit Available
3280 Garden Glade Ln
3280 Garden Glade, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1420 sqft
Like-new and immaculate! Less than 2 years old, this pristine townhome is turnkey available for move-in today. The beautiful open-concept design features gleaming wood laminate flooring, large windows, and gorgeous trim work throughout.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2291 Rolling Trl
2291 Rolling Trail, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1484 sqft
Recently built townhome Stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included, hardwood floors on lower level, electric fireplace, gated yard, 1 car garage, yard maintenance included, alarm system, quiet community Qualifications: No evictions Must
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
2 Units Available
Windward Forest 2601 Embarcadero Dr Apt 266
2601 Embarcadero Dr, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$915
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1217 sqft
*Rates include Water, sewer, trash, and pest control. 3-BR 2-BA w/ W/D Connections in City of Stonecrest along I-20 East Corridor!!! Windward Forest provides fantastic accessibility from Downtown Atlanta to Conyers and everything in between.
Results within 10 miles of Lithonia
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
$
6 Units Available
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1065 sqft
The Slate is located in beautiful Decatur, GA. Currently under renovation, The Slate is conveniently located minutes from shops, restaurants, and cool new things to do.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
7 Units Available
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd, Stone Mountain, GA
1 Bedroom
$956
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,153
1500 sqft
Energy-efficient apartments near the Memorial Bend Shopping Center. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry. Stop by the game room or the pool table for a relaxing evening.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
10 Units Available
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW, Snellville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1386 sqft
Offering 1-3 bedroom units, this development is pet-friendly and features ceiling fans, fireplaces, available sunrooms, vaulted ceilings and W/D hookups. The community also has 24-hour maintenance and gated entry.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
5 Units Available
Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium apartment features in a community close to the Mall at Stonecrest. Ceramic tile flooring and garden tub. Relax at the pool or enjoy the tennis court and jogging trail.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1455 sqft
At Keswick Village, we're connecting people and communities, one home at a time.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
4510 Parkview Walk Drive
4510 Parkview Walk Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2598 sqft
Hard to find 4 sides brick Large SFH home at Camp creek elementary/ Parkview High districts. Large home approximate 2580 square footage on tax ID. Huge lot with wooded backyard. Owner is listing agent. rent includes termite control, trash pick up.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
1646 Hollyhock Terrace
1646 Hollyhock Terrace, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1075 sqft
Fantastic find in hot Decatur! Adorable renovated ranch home w Midcentury Appeal.
Last updated July 10 at 06:34pm
1 Unit Available
3587 Rosebud Park Dr
3587 Rosebud Park Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
2700 sqft
3587 Rosebud Park Drive Snellville GA 30039 **NO PETS** Availability Date: 7/1/2020 HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME Main level features entry with wood floors, separate living room and dining room, kitchen with cherry cabinets
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
3432 Beech Dr
3432 Beech Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1565 sqft
Renovated 3bd, 2ba, ranch home 5 minutes from downtown Decatur. Original hardwood floors. Open floor plan.
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
3907 Leisure Woods Dr
3907 Leisure Woods Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2274 sqft
Great, spacious, gorgeous all brink home for lease in beautiful Decatur. This home has 3 bedrooms with 2 huge walk-in closets. Freshly painted, new carpet, upgrades galore, nice large deck, hardwood floors and tile in kitchen and bathrooms.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
107 Springview Drive
107 Springview Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1416 sqft
Beautiful Henry County Ranch Home Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,416 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
