1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
27 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lithonia, GA
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
5 Units Available
Arbor Crossing
10 Arbor Crossing Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$779
774 sqft
Situated yards from Route 278 and a short drive from Stonecrest Mall. Apartments include hardwood floors, a modern kitchen and a patio or balcony. The pleasant community features a pool and a tennis court.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
Creekside Corners
5301 W Fairington Pkwy, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
768 sqft
An awe-inspiring living experience is in store for you at Creekside Corners, a vibrant apartment community in Lithonia, GA—just 15 miles east of Atlanta. You’ll find a variety of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Woodcrest Village
2325 Woodcrest Walk, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$804
613 sqft
We love to show off our beautiful community!Currently, we are not offering in-person tours.We are excited to offer virtual or self-guided tours. Ask us how!Please e-mail or call us today.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
17 Units Available
Belle Vista
100 Camellia Ln, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,041
704 sqft
Belle Vista Apartments in Lithonia, GA, offer gorgeous, Southern-style updated units with stylish features like wood flooring, a new fitness center and a resort-style pool for those sunny days.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
15 Units Available
Cavalier @ 100
100 Cavalier Crossing, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
955 sqft
Property features include a business center and barbecue grills. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage. Close to supermarkets and shopping center, with easy access to I-20.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
The Life at Treeview
37 Treeview Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$943
871 sqft
Experience the best in apartment living at The Life at Treeview conveniently located in Lithonia, GA. Our community offers both newly renovated and refreshed one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lithonia
2 Units Available
Chelsea Place
2361 Parc Chateau Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$795
596 sqft
***For a very limited time only we are offering a $250 discount on your first month rent when you submit an application within 24 hours after viewing the apartment!*** Why choose between spacious floor plans, convenient amenities, and a great
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lithonia
1 Unit Available
Chelsea Place 2362 Parc Chateau Dr
2362 Parc Chateau Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$795
596 sqft
Why choose between spacious floor plans, convenient amenities, and a great price? Chelsea Place is a beautiful community that offers 1-bedroom apartments and 2- and 3-bedroom townhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Lithonia
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
3046 Parc Lorraine
3046 Parc Lorraine, DeKalb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
840 sqft
Great opportunity for 1 bedroom condo with sun room/office area located off I-20 E. This Condo features new vinyl plank flooring, new paint, 1st floor unit, easy access inside building.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
1278 Oak Knoll Court - 1
1278 Oak Knoll Court, DeKalb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$700
24 sqft
ROOM FOR RENT - PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED - CALL OUR OFFICE TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT. ROOM FOR RENT. SEEKING A CLEAN EMPLOYED SINGLE FEMALE WHICH MUST BE TOBACCO FREE, DRUG-FREE, & PET FREE, TO RENT OUR FURNISHED BEDROOM WITH EN-SUITE BATH.
Results within 10 miles of Lithonia
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,051
969 sqft
Premium apartment features in a community close to the Mall at Stonecrest. Ceramic tile flooring and garden tub. Relax at the pool or enjoy the tennis court and jogging trail.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
13 Units Available
Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
823 sqft
Residents enjoy beautiful lake and fountain views from this community's gazebo. It's located minutes from I-20, so all of Georgia is within easy reach. Community features include sauna, tennis court and gym. Fireplaces in units.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
943 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy gated access, on-site laundry, a pool and fitness center. Apartments include garden tubs, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Northside Village Shopping Center and Pine Log Park are both short drives away.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Brandon Glen
1500 Brandon Glen Way NE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,057
708 sqft
This property features a pool, playground. and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments are ready for satellite and cable TV, and feature large closets and patios/balconies. Located just minutes from Milstead Crossing and Pine Log Park.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW, Snellville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
775 sqft
Offering 1-3 bedroom units, this development is pet-friendly and features ceiling fans, fireplaces, available sunrooms, vaulted ceilings and W/D hookups. The community also has 24-hour maintenance and gated entry.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
20 Units Available
Parkway Grand Apartment Homes
100 Woodberry Pl, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
810 sqft
Parkway Grand Apartment Homes offer gracious southern-style apartment living in Decatur, Georgia. Updated interiors pair with beautiful landscaping, a tennis court and a fitness center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
The Life at Peppertree Circle
3321 Peppertree Cir, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,017
791 sqft
Come home to The Life at Peppertree Circle and see what it means to Live Life Right! Choose from a variety of newly renovated or refreshed one and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
23 Units Available
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW, Lilburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
892 sqft
The Columns at Paxton Lane is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely northeast Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd, Stone Mountain, GA
1 Bedroom
$885
776 sqft
Energy-efficient apartments near the Memorial Bend Shopping Center. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry. Stop by the game room or the pool table for a relaxing evening.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
14 Units Available
Peaks Landing
1200 Peaks Landing SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.Please schedule yours today. Comfort comes easy at Peaks Landing. Our Conyers apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated January 31 at 07:43pm
Contact for Availability
Grove Parkview
1900 Glenn Club Dr, Stone Mountain, GA
1 Bedroom
$929
723 sqft
Grove Parkview Apartments is a peaceful retreat on a wooded five acre lake. Our community features multiple apartment styles to suit your lifestyle, all the extras including private patios, lighted tennis courts, a gorgeous pool and more.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
804 sqft
At Keswick Village, we're connecting people and communities, one home at a time.
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1598 south indian creek drive A
1598 South Indian Creek Drive, DeKalb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
740 sqft
Unit A Available 07/01/20 Small Ranch Home - Property Id: 153341 Small cozy ranch home on a quiet peaceful estate property. Partially furnished with utilities included. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4911 Valley Dale Dr SW Unit C
4911 Valley Dale Dr SW, Gwinnett County, GA
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
$175 monthly fee for Power, Water and Gas. - Nice 1 Bed/ 1 Bath Tri-plex bottom apartment. Large rooms, spacious kitchen, and W/D hookups. Utilites $175 monthly fee for Power, Water and Gas.
