pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM
85 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Lithonia, GA
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Arbor Crossing
10 Arbor Crossing Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$779
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1275 sqft
Situated yards from Route 278 and a short drive from Stonecrest Mall. Apartments include hardwood floors, a modern kitchen and a patio or balcony. The pleasant community features a pool and a tennis court.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Creekside Corners
5301 W Fairington Pkwy, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1345 sqft
An awe-inspiring living experience is in store for you at Creekside Corners, a vibrant apartment community in Lithonia, GA—just 15 miles east of Atlanta. You’ll find a variety of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
11 Units Available
Cavalier @ 100
100 Cavalier Crossing, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1558 sqft
Property features include a business center and barbecue grills. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage. Close to supermarkets and shopping center, with easy access to I-20.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
17 Units Available
Belle Vista
100 Camellia Ln, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1247 sqft
Belle Vista Apartments in Lithonia, GA, offer gorgeous, Southern-style updated units with stylish features like wood flooring, a new fitness center and a resort-style pool for those sunny days.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Woodcrest Village
2325 Woodcrest Walk, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$804
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1003 sqft
We love to show off our beautiful community!Currently, we are not offering in-person tours.We are excited to offer virtual or self-guided tours. Ask us how!Please e-mail or call us today.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
The Life at Treeview
37 Treeview Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$931
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the best in apartment living at The Life at Treeview conveniently located in Lithonia, GA. Our community offers both newly renovated and refreshed one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Grovewood Park
6170 Hillandale Lane, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1228 sqft
Come home to Grovewood Park and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our pet-friendly two and three-bedroom apartment homes provide comfort and convenience in a tranquil setting in Lithonia, GA.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Lithonia
Chelsea Place
2361 Parc Chateau Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$795
596 sqft
***For a very limited time only we are offering a $250 discount on your first month rent when you submit an application within 24 hours after viewing the apartment!*** Why choose between spacious floor plans, convenient amenities, and a great
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lithonia
Chelsea Place 2362 Parc Chateau Dr
2362 Parc Chateau Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$795
596 sqft
Why choose between spacious floor plans, convenient amenities, and a great price? Chelsea Place is a beautiful community that offers 1-bedroom apartments and 2- and 3-bedroom townhomes.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lithonia
Chelsea Place 6785 Ida St
6785 Ida Street, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$880
930 sqft
Why choose between spacious floor plans, convenient amenities, and a great price? Chelsea Place is a beautiful community that offers 1-bedroom apartments and 2- and 3-bedroom townhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Lithonia
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
2833 Rambling Way
2833 Rambling Way, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1460 sqft
*** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS.
Results within 5 miles of Lithonia
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
6082 Raintree Bend
6082 Raintree Bend, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1534 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
5874 Marbut Road
5874 Marbut Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1768 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath house was just finished up by our contractors! The modern gray paint and new vinyl plank flooring opens up this home for any decor.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
5353 Kelleys Creek Drive
5353 Kelleys Creek Drive, Redan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2302 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home is a MUST SEE!! Open Bright Living Room with Separate Dining Room leading to kitchen. Large Eat-in Kitchen Offers Plenty of Cabinet and Countertop Space.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1820 Northwick Pl
1820 Northwick Place, Redan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1720 sqft
Coming Soon, please call 1-866-325-8716 for more information.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
3280 Garden Glade Ln
3280 Garden Glade, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1420 sqft
Like-new and immaculate! Less than 2 years old, this pristine townhome is turnkey available for move-in today. The beautiful open-concept design features gleaming wood laminate flooring, large windows, and gorgeous trim work throughout.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1740 Spring Hill Cv
1740 Spring Hill Cove, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2012 sqft
1740 Spring Hill Cv Available 08/08/20 Lithonia Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in August! Two-story, Brick-front Home with 2-car Garage.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
860 Forest Path
860 Forest Path, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1244 sqft
This charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch offers open, bright floor plan. Spacious living room with fireplace, dining room off the kitchen and new countertops. Master suite with ceiling fan, relaxing bathroom with large tub. Schedule a tour today at www.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
5555 Marbut Rd
5555 Marbut Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1260 sqft
Charming end unit townhome that will give you a generous amont of space to move about, all while maintaining a cozy atmosphere.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1224 CREEK FOREST CT
1224 Creek Forest Ct NW, Conyers, GA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1080 sqft
1224 Creek Forest Ct NWConyers, GA 30012 is a single family home that contains 1,080 sq ft and was built in 1981. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom. Kitchen appliances are included. We do make decisions based on your rental history.
1 of 21
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
4473 Fowler Lane
4473 Fowler Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1536 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Fenced
1 of 16
Last updated April 22 at 11:12am
1 Unit Available
4759 Bob White Run
4759 Bob White Run, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1378 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a
1 of 17
Last updated April 16 at 10:08am
1 Unit Available
4532 Browns Mill Ferry Road
4532 Browns Mill Ferry Road, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1734 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 23
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
4976 Truitt Lane
4976 Truitt Lane, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1856 sqft
Great space in the 4.2.5 property located in Decatur. Large family room with wood-like laminate flooring. Galley kitchen. Additional room that would make a great in-home office. This home is offered EXCLUSIVELY by Brandywine Homes USA.
