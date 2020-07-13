Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill tennis court parking car wash area clubhouse online portal

Our community gives you the convenience of Stone Crest Mall, Conyers International Horse Park, and Downtown Atlanta driving from Interstate I20. We recently had a face lift with an updated pool, new playground, new gym, and barbeque area all nestled around the leasing office. Arbor Crossing offers enough living spaces for any growing household with one, two and three bedroom apartments. We are currently offering renovated units with brand new cabinets, black or stainless steel appliances, and wall to wall carpeting! Our pet friendly community offers a convenient location to I-20 and 1-285. Arbor Crossing Apartments is your choice for family friendly and convenience.