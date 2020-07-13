All apartments in Lithonia
Arbor Crossing
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:40 PM

Arbor Crossing

10 Arbor Crossing Dr · (424) 365-8487
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Arbor Crossing Dr, Lithonia, GA 30058

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0405 · Avail. now

$779

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 0112 · Avail. now

$839

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0609 · Avail. Aug 8

$919

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0911 · Avail. now

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arbor Crossing.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
tennis court
parking
car wash area
clubhouse
online portal
Our community gives you the convenience of Stone Crest Mall, Conyers International Horse Park, and Downtown Atlanta driving from Interstate I20. We recently had a face lift with an updated pool, new playground, new gym, and barbeque area all nestled around the leasing office. Arbor Crossing offers enough living spaces for any growing household with one, two and three bedroom apartments. We are currently offering renovated units with brand new cabinets, black or stainless steel appliances, and wall to wall carpeting! Our pet friendly community offers a convenient location to I-20 and 1-285. Arbor Crossing Apartments is your choice for family friendly and convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $250-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arbor Crossing have any available units?
Arbor Crossing has 4 units available starting at $779 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Arbor Crossing have?
Some of Arbor Crossing's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arbor Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Arbor Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arbor Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Arbor Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Arbor Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Arbor Crossing offers parking.
Does Arbor Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Arbor Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Arbor Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Arbor Crossing has a pool.
Does Arbor Crossing have accessible units?
No, Arbor Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Arbor Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arbor Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does Arbor Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Arbor Crossing has units with air conditioning.
