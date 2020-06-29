All apartments in Kennesaw
Last updated August 27 2019 at 10:15 PM

1178 Ridenour Boulevard

1178 Ridenour Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1178 Ridenour Blvd, Kennesaw, GA 30152
Ridenour

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
End unit 3 level townhome with granite and hardwood floors. Two bedrooms on top level with an oversized owner's suite. Secondary bedroom has its own bathroom. One bedroom is on lower level with a full bath. Two car garage rounds out the fantastic townhome.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1178 Ridenour Boulevard have any available units?
1178 Ridenour Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kennesaw, GA.
What amenities does 1178 Ridenour Boulevard have?
Some of 1178 Ridenour Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1178 Ridenour Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1178 Ridenour Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1178 Ridenour Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1178 Ridenour Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1178 Ridenour Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1178 Ridenour Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1178 Ridenour Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1178 Ridenour Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1178 Ridenour Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1178 Ridenour Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1178 Ridenour Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1178 Ridenour Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1178 Ridenour Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1178 Ridenour Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1178 Ridenour Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1178 Ridenour Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
