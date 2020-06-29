1178 Ridenour Boulevard

Amenities

End unit 3 level townhome with granite and hardwood floors. Two bedrooms on top level with an oversized owner's suite. Secondary bedroom has its own bathroom. One bedroom is on lower level with a full bath. Two car garage rounds out the fantastic townhome.



