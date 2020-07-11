Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:53 AM

24 Apartments for rent in Kennesaw, GA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Kennesaw apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free m... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1294 sqft
This modern community is located in the historic downtown Kennesaw area. On-site amenities include a saltwater pool, club room, and lots of green space. Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Modern interiors.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
25 Units Available
The Bridges Of Kennesaw
3840 Jiles Rd NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$985
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1378 sqft
Just a short walk away from North Hampton Drive and Giles Crossing. Modern apartments include a patio or balcony, a fireplace and a full complement of kitchen appliances. Community includes a pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
4 Units Available
Park at Kennesaw
2250 Ellison Lakes Dr, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,026
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Results within 1 mile of Kennesaw
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
Parkside at Town Center
1615 Cobb Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,193
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1404 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments overlooking Kennesaw Mountain National Park, with such careful detailing as wine racks, maple cabinetry, and high ceilings. Common amenities include tennis courts, a fitness center, and a swimming pool. Close to I-75.
Results within 5 miles of Kennesaw
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
Trellis
1275 Cunningham Rd SW, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,333
1340 sqft
Several large convenience stores nearby, plus a cinema and many chain restaurants. Clubhouse, gym, pool and playground on site. Apartments feature air conditioning, dishwasher and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
6 Units Available
Lakeside At Town Center
425 Williams Dr, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,152
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1409 sqft
WELCOME TO LAKESIDE AT TOWN CENTER Our apartments in Marietta, GA come in 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans and seven different layouts, so you are bound to find something that catches your eye! Lakeside at Town Center is our sophisticated modern take
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
45 Units Available
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1361 sqft
Recently renovated and just off the Town Lake Parkway in the highly coveted Cherokee school district. Minutes to Woodstock and downtown Atlanta. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, fire pit, dog park. In-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
8 Units Available
Wood Pointe
1001 Burnt Hickory Rd NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,107
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,793
1541 sqft
Convenient to Interstates 75 and 285. Also near Marietta Square and Town Center Mall. Charming apartment community at the base of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. On-site internet cafe, swimming pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
$
22 Units Available
Avonlea Creekside
2905 Chastain Meadows Parkway Northwest, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1399 sqft
Living Between Comfort and Adventure Nestled in the valley below historic Kennesaw Mountain, Avonlea Creekside offers a myriad of opportunities for those seeking comfort and adventure in a timeless and classic design.
Results within 10 miles of Kennesaw
Verified

1 of 83

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
12 Units Available
Forest Ridge on Terrell Mill
1557 Terrell Mill Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$945
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1200 sqft
Community in Marietta just minutes from Atlanta highways and SunTrust Park. Apartments offer residents air conditioning, extra storage and fireplaces. Community also has swimming pool, fitness center and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
10 Units Available
The Park on Windy Hill
2121 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$855
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1140 sqft
Discover a tranquil paradise made just for you at The Park on Windy Hill in Marietta, Georgia, close to nearby Cumberland and Smyrna.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
23 Units Available
The Gardens of East Cobb
2850 Delk Rd SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1369 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1810 sqft
Located conveniently off I-75 and close to Marietta's best shopping and dining options. Luxury community features tennis, pool and playground. Residents enjoy units with W/D hookups, fireplace, dishwasher and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
16 Units Available
Lantern Ridge
1810 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1300 sqft
Welcome to Lantern Ridge Apartments, where you will have access to top home and amenity features. It's time to love where you live.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
30 Units Available
Element 41
991 Wylie Road, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$962
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,374
1274 sqft
Element 41 is conveniently located in a quiet and relaxing neighborhood, yet less than one mile from I-75, with easy and quick access to anywhere in the Atlanta area.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
Ivy Commons
3555 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$938
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,324
1110 sqft
Located in the most vibrant area of Marietta, close to Dobbins Air Force Base. Community offers residents luxurious amenities including pool, tennis, gym and concierge. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, stainless steel and A/C.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
21 Units Available
23Thirty Cobb
2330 Cobb Pkwy SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1150 sqft
Just off Route 41 and down the road from Loehmann's Plaza and the Cumberland Mall. Near to I-75 and I-285. Enjoy luxury touches, from lighted tennis courts to a pool with waterfall.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
46 Units Available
The Alcove
2200 Woodlands Dr SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$886
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1073 sqft
Gated community with spacious floor plans with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, carpeting. Cable ready. Conveniently located near Fiesta Mall, medical facilities, shopping, dining and nearby major attractions. Pools and playgrounds. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
25 Units Available
Winterset at East Cobb
3400 Winterset Pkwy SE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1242 sqft
Minutes away from I-75 and I-285, along with the Marietta Campus of Kennesaw State University and the Dobbins Air Force Base, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment buildings are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
30 Units Available
Columns at Bentley Manor
2600 Bentley Rd SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$905
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1065 sqft
The Columns at Bentley Manor...understated service, quiet traditional architecture, superb landscapes and unsurpassed convenience.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
$
6 Units Available
Ivy Ridge Apartments
2650 Bentley Rd SE, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1400 sqft
Welcome to Ivy Ridge! Your beautiful new home nestled in the Cumberland/Galleria neighborhood of Marietta, GA. Ivy Ridge strives to provide a higher standard of living for our residents with awesome amenities, dedicated staff, and well-kept grounds.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
46 Units Available
Marietta Crossing
1113 Powers Ferry Pl SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$955
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1308 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature a breakfast bar, an abundance of storage, ceiling fans and washer and dryer connections. Conveniently located close to I-75 and the Town Center Mall. Pool, gym and tennis courts are provided.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated May 8 at 05:54pm
$
1 Unit Available
Fair Oaks
Belmont Crossing
1940 Atlanta Road Southeast, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
885 sqft
A comfortable place to call home, this development boasts beautiful and spacious homes with an assortment of amenities. One- and two-bedroom floor plans include large windows, updated kitchens, ample closet space and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:03am
$
15 Units Available
Avonlea Square
1836 Roswell St SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,283
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1366 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1508 sqft
Located in the heart of Smyrna in the Williams Park neighborhood, enjoy the benefit of being surrounded by some of the finest shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor pursuits available in the metro area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated May 23 at 06:13pm
$
3 Units Available
The Crossings
875 Franklin Gateway, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$906
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$11,607
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Crossings Wood Station is nestled close to the Route 41 and only a short distance from the local Cumberland Mall and Terrell Mill Park. Residents can expect a fitted fireplace and patio/balcony as standard.
City Guide for Kennesaw, GA

Welcome to Kennesaw, Georgia, a suburb that’s part of the Atlanta metropolitan area. Let’s take a look at some of these apartments for rent and find you your dream home! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Kennesaw, GA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Kennesaw apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Kennesaw apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

