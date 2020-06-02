All apartments in Johns Creek
Last updated March 1 2020 at 5:15 AM

9925 Haynes Bridge Road

9925 Haynes Bridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

9925 Haynes Bridge Road, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Available Mid April, 2020
4 sided brick traditional home with bedroom on main. Separate dining room and family room. Bonus room fireplace and built in bookcases. Hardwood floors on main. Large eat in kitchen with granite tile counter tops overlooking a brick patio. Three Bedrooms on second floor and bonus space on third level, makes a great office.

Quiet, loop subdivision off of Chamblee Tucker Rd. near I-285 & I-85 (OTP); Convenient to Mercer U., Emory U., CDC. Walk to shopping, Marta, Library.

Schools: Lakeside HS; Henderson MS; Evansdale Elem.

Residents Benefit Package
Included with ALL lease agreements under PowerHouse Property Management is the Resident Benefits Package. These features are included for an additional $20.00 per month.

1) No Additional Charges for All Rental Payment Options to Include In-Person, ACH, or Check.
Benefit: No charge for ACH rent payment through your tenant portal. * This applies if ACH rent payments are scheduled as recurring for the term of the lease.

2) Tenant Portal for Payment Options, Electronic Tenant Statements and storage of electronic documents.
Benefit: Free access to our Tenant Portal to submit maintenance requests, pay online using all included payment options to include the automatic ACH option, and access to electronic statements.

3) Maintenance (Work Request) Portal
Benefit: Tenants have the ability to submit work requests directly to our staff via your on-line maintenance portal. You will have the ability to upload photos to the portal and chat directly with our vendors

4) 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
Benefit: Reach a live person after hours for emergency maintenance concerns.

5) Filter Delivery
Benefit: Receive MERV-8 high quality filters delivered to your home quarterly. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs and ensures a healthy home environment.

6) Utility Assistance
Benefit: Free service to help initiate your utilities. Includes free assistance with Electric, Gas, Water, Cable & Internet provided by Citizens Home Solutions.

7) Live Chat
Benefit: Access to our staff through the PowerHouse Property Management website

8) One Time Returned Payment Fee Forgiveness. ($50.00)
Benefit: PowerHouse Property Management will grant a one-time waiver of a returned ACH or Check payment fee.

9) Waiver of late fee (one time) and if you pay the rent no later than the 8th of the month
Benefit: Waive a late fee one time during your tenancy

Frequently Asked Questions
Pet Restrictions: No aggressive breed dogs accepted Smoking: No smoking in any of our units
Hold Fee: Reservation fee equal to one month's rent
Lease Length: We are accepting a one year lease
Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (678) 636-9098 select extension 103.

Please Note: All of our homes are Non-Smoking

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN & MAINTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $59 per occupant application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.renterspowerhouse.com/application

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

PowerHouse Property Management, LLC is a licensed Real Estate Brokerage firm.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9925 Haynes Bridge Road have any available units?
9925 Haynes Bridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johns Creek, GA.
What amenities does 9925 Haynes Bridge Road have?
Some of 9925 Haynes Bridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9925 Haynes Bridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
9925 Haynes Bridge Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9925 Haynes Bridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9925 Haynes Bridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 9925 Haynes Bridge Road offer parking?
No, 9925 Haynes Bridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 9925 Haynes Bridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9925 Haynes Bridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9925 Haynes Bridge Road have a pool?
No, 9925 Haynes Bridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 9925 Haynes Bridge Road have accessible units?
No, 9925 Haynes Bridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9925 Haynes Bridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9925 Haynes Bridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9925 Haynes Bridge Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9925 Haynes Bridge Road has units with air conditioning.
