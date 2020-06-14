/
1 bedroom apartments
104 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Johns Creek, GA
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
John's Creek Walk
20 Units Available
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,304
817 sqft
Access Medlock Bridge Road almost instantly for a quick commute. Take advantage of in-unit laundry, garbage disposal and an ice maker. Head to the business center for work or the pool for fun.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
39 Units Available
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
882 sqft
Located on State Bridge Road with easy access to downtown Atlanta. Twenty-four hour gym and pool, as well as racquetball and tennis courts. Luxurious apartments with fireplaces and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
John's Creek Walk
23 Units Available
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,187
842 sqft
Peaceful, private community with coffee bar, entertainment lounges and resort-style pool. Apartments feature A/C, soaring ceilings, built-in desks and electronic thermostat. Walking distance to shops and restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
22 Units Available
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,164
837 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Johns Creek with easy access to Rte. 19. Excellent school district. Close to Northpoint Mall. Amenities include on-site pool and gym. Apartment features private patio, washer-dryer hookups and granite countertops.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
32 Units Available
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
837 sqft
Enjoy designer kitchens, large balconies and a 5-acre nature area in resort-style living in Johns Creek. Newly renovated with lovely views and a full range of apartment amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
1038 sqft
A tennis court, clubhouse, fire pit and garage parking all adorn this community. There's a beautiful lake view as well. Units feature fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and granite countertops.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
38 Units Available
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
900 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
939 sqft
Elegant apartments with amenities including resort-style swimming pool, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Located in a sought-after area north of Atlanta, close to GA 400.
Results within 1 mile of Johns Creek
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
777 sqft
Convenient location in Avonlea Station. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters and patios or balconies. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Business center, coffee bar, media room and fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
31 Units Available
Woodhaven at Park Bridge
15000 Parkview Ln, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,094
753 sqft
Tranquil setting with spacious floor plans and features for upgrading, such as sunrooms, terraces and fireplaces. Less than 10 minutes from Old Milton Parkway, you're close to everything with a resort-style pool at home.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Promenade at Berkeley
3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,011
735 sqft
Its location along Peachtree Industrial puts this community within moments of shopping and dining options. On-site amenities include saltwater pool, tennis court and clubhouse. Units are furnished and feature hardwood flooring, fireplaces and breakfast bar.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
The Residences on McGinnis Ferry
4021 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
909 sqft
Downtown Atlanta and Lake Lanier are both conveniently located near this community. The property features two swimming pools, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and guest suite. Units are recently renovated and feature fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Horseshoe Bend
34 Units Available
Champions Green
1001 Champions Green Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$999
823 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments offer walk-in closets and the convenience of washer and dryer connections in every unit. Community amenities include tennis courts, a resort-style pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Located near East Roswell Park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:08pm
Ellard
24 Units Available
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
780 sqft
Prime location close to GA 400, Interstate 285 and Highway 141. This community features two resort-style pools, a fitness center, dog park and tennis courts. Spacious floor plans and renovated interiors.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
Wood Bridge Apartments
680 Park Bridge Parkway, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,102
947 sqft
This community is only minutes from North Point Mall and Fulton County's great schools. The pet-friendly property offers two tennis courts, a swimming pool and gym for residents to enjoy. Units are recently renovated.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Berkeley Lake
21 Units Available
The Atlantic Howell Station
3655 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,024
900 sqft
Charming apartments located in Atlanta's historic district. They feature in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Residents can enjoy the gym and the tennis courts and then relax in the pool or the sauna.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,018
918 sqft
Elegantly designed apartments feature balconies, professional landscaping and are pet friendly. Located near Johns Creek, there are a variety of floor plans available. There is also a large fitness center and a nature walking trail.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
The Foundry Duluth
3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
803 sqft
Beautiful apartments that offer balconies, patios and fireplaces. Pet friendly with a playground, pool and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments are located in the Gwinnett School District with easy access to 23 and 317.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Collingwood
3400 Kimball Bridge Rd, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
864 sqft
Beautiful apartments nestled in natural wooded areas with gorgeous landscaping. Still conveniently located to shopping and dining. Apartments feature ceiling fans, patios and balconies. Amenities include a pool, gym and tennis courts. Garages are available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
42 Units Available
Attis
2745 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,167
735 sqft
Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, new custom cabinetry, glass tile backsplash and granite countertops. Hardwood plank flooring. Pet friendly. Private patio or balcony available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Belmont at Park Bridge
150 Rockberry Ln, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
760 sqft
Community amenities include car detail center, picnic areas and fitness center. Apartments feature breakfast bars, dishwasher and washer/dryer connections. Located close to North Point Mall and Highway 19.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
977 Lansfaire Xing
977 Lansfaire Crossing, Gwinnett County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1250 sqft
Available 07/08/20 Spacious 1,250 sq ft. near shopping - Property Id: 297454 Spacious 1,250 sq. Ft basement apartment in the Lansfaire Xing subdivision in Suwanee off Moore Road. Walking distance to Chik-Fil-A and shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Johns Creek
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
Ascent at Windward
18000 Masters Way, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,153
880 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, swimming pool, gym and playground. Property is only moments from Windward Parkway and various shopping and dining options. Units feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and extra storage.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Landmark at Bella Vista Apartment Homes
4015 Satellite Blvd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$855
736 sqft
Located near I-85, this community is located near Gwinnett Place Mall and a variety of shopping and entertainment options. Units have vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and private patios. Community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
