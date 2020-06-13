Apartment List
/
GA
/
johns creek
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:17 AM

249 Apartments for rent in Johns Creek, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
John's Creek Walk
21 Units Available
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,304
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1660 sqft
Access Medlock Bridge Road almost instantly for a quick commute. Take advantage of in-unit laundry, garbage disposal and an ice maker. Head to the business center for work or the pool for fun.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
John's Creek Walk
22 Units Available
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,187
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1276 sqft
Peaceful, private community with coffee bar, entertainment lounges and resort-style pool. Apartments feature A/C, soaring ceilings, built-in desks and electronic thermostat. Walking distance to shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
23 Units Available
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,164
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1401 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Johns Creek with easy access to Rte. 19. Excellent school district. Close to Northpoint Mall. Amenities include on-site pool and gym. Apartment features private patio, washer-dryer hookups and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
39 Units Available
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1412 sqft
Located on State Bridge Road with easy access to downtown Atlanta. Twenty-four hour gym and pool, as well as racquetball and tennis courts. Luxurious apartments with fireplaces and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
37 Units Available
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1778 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
32 Units Available
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1701 sqft
Enjoy designer kitchens, large balconies and a 5-acre nature area in resort-style living in Johns Creek. Newly renovated with lovely views and a full range of apartment amenities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1476 sqft
A tennis court, clubhouse, fire pit and garage parking all adorn this community. There's a beautiful lake view as well. Units feature fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1462 sqft
Elegant apartments with amenities including resort-style swimming pool, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Located in a sought-after area north of Atlanta, close to GA 400.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
10550 Bridgemor Drive
10550 Bridgemor Drive, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1780 sqft
Lovely well maintained 3 bedroom/2 and a half bath home in friendly neighborhood. Large family room with fireplace that overlooks dining room, stainless steel appliances and huge master suite.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
10440 Virginia Pine Lane
10440 Virginia Pine Lane, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1764 sqft
Attractive in move-in condition-just painted inside/out. 3BR 2.5 BA 2 story home. Open floor plan, new wood flr. on main. LR, DR, Family RM w bay window. Upstairs carpet and some wood flr. New kitchen, new SS appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
8105 Cavendish Place
8105 Cavendish Place, Johns Creek, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2613 sqft
Beautiful house in Johns creek area with popular floor plan and more than approx. 2,600 Sqft of living space. Located in top rated school district from Elementary to High school. Two story living room/foyer, Formal living room, 4 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 57

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
305 Wyehwood Court
305 Wyehwood Court, Johns Creek, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2729 sqft
Beautiful house in Alpharetta - House is available now! Immaculate 4BR/2.5BA home with bonus room in the Enclave side of Breckenridge - a family friendly community with swim, tennis and playground.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rivermont
1 Unit Available
330 Driver Circle Ct
330 Driver Circle Court, Johns Creek, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,995
5631 sqft
LEASE TO OWN - this stunning European style home with Master on Main and marble throughout. The grand foyer takes you past the grand staircase into the 2-story living room with a gas fireplace and built in shelves.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
360 Stedford Ln
360 Stedford Lane, Johns Creek, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2388 sqft
Duluth Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Updated Home in Reserve At Foxdale in Duluth! Hardwoods on Main, Carpet & tile upstairs. Neutral interior paint.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Glenhurst
1 Unit Available
10911 Alderwood Cove
10911 Alderwood Cove, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2139 sqft
Super convenient location! Minutes from shops, grocery store H-Mart and Northview High School. Bright and open floor plan. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Two nice sized bedrooms upstairs with full en-suite bath and walk-in closet.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
11363 Gates Ter
11363 Gates Terrace, Johns Creek, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2772 sqft
HARD to find Master on Main, all brick & stone townhome in popular Gated Swim/Tennis Community! Covered entry opens to a dramatic two-story foyer with hardwood flooring extending to all main living areas.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4645 Valais Court
4645 Valais Court, Johns Creek, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1316 sqft
Light and bright with neutral paint. Hardwood floors throughout main level and upstairs bedrooms! Large living room with sliding glass doors to rear patio. Eat-in Kitchen with view to great room. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
525 Grovsner Terrace
525 Grovsner Terrace, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1778 sqft
Won't last long! Amazing location! Hard to find clean ranch home. NEWLY updated master bath, guest bath, interior paint, and appliances! You will love this floor-plan! Washer and Dryer included! Great neighborhood w/ swim/tennis/playground.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5120 Wellsley Bend
5120 Wellsley Bnd, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1770 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, open floor plan in Johns Creek. Kitchen features granite counters, tile b/s, hardwood floors, breakfast area, and breakfast bar. Family room features fireplace with granite surround. Large back deck.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
330 Broken Lance Place
330 Broken Lance Place, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1886 sqft
Welcome to this charming 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch home in great subdivision with sought after schools. This house has an open floor plan with spacious kitchen with stone counters and wet bar.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Glenhurst
1 Unit Available
10920 Skyway Drive
10920 Skyway Drive, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1920 sqft
Property will be completely painted with light gray neutral colors and be ready for move in! The main level offers gleaming hardwood floors and elegant crown molding.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
610 Astley Drive
610 Astley Drive, Johns Creek, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2842 sqft
Brand new 4 beds/3.5 baths home locate in the heart of Johns Creek. Minutes away/walking distance to shopping, dinning, and Lifetime/LA fitness center. Award winning school district: Northview High, River trail Middle, Shakerag Elementary.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
10365 Meadow Crest Ln
10365 Meadow Crest Lane, Johns Creek, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
1580 sqft
Amazing home convenient to GA 400, Avalon, Northpoint Mall, Parks and Greenways. This home features 3 bedrooms on second floor and 2 bedrooms on newly renovated terrace level with private entrance. New solid surface flooring on all floors.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Doublegate
1 Unit Available
520 Croydon Lane
520 Croydon Lane, Johns Creek, GA
6 Bedrooms
$3,495
3312 sqft
Welcome to this beautifully updated with casual elegance in highly soughtafter swim/tennis community.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Johns Creek, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Johns Creek renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Johns Creek 1 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 BedroomsJohns Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJohns Creek 3 BedroomsJohns Creek Accessible Apartments
Johns Creek Apartments with BalconyJohns Creek Apartments with GarageJohns Creek Apartments with GymJohns Creek Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJohns Creek Apartments with Move-in Specials
Johns Creek Apartments with ParkingJohns Creek Apartments with PoolJohns Creek Apartments with Washer-DryerJohns Creek Dog Friendly ApartmentsJohns Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GA
Woodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College