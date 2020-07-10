/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:48 PM
122 Apartments for rent in Johns Creek, GA with washer-dryer
33 Units Available
Retreat at John's Creek
6005 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1412 sqft
Located on State Bridge Road with easy access to downtown Atlanta. Twenty-four hour gym and pool, as well as racquetball and tennis courts. Luxurious apartments with fireplaces and private patio/balcony.
19 Units Available
John's Creek Walk
The Reserve at John's Creek Walk
6215 Johns Creek Commons, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,176
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,667
1660 sqft
Access Medlock Bridge Road almost instantly for a quick commute. Take advantage of in-unit laundry, garbage disposal and an ice maker. Head to the business center for work or the pool for fun.
20 Units Available
Duck Pond At Johns Creek
10840 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,177
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1401 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Johns Creek with easy access to Rte. 19. Excellent school district. Close to Northpoint Mall. Amenities include on-site pool and gym. Apartment features private patio, washer-dryer hookups and granite countertops.
30 Units Available
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1778 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
34 Units Available
ARIUM Johns Creek
9700 Medlock Crossing Pkwy, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1316 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1701 sqft
Enjoy designer kitchens, large balconies and a 5-acre nature area in resort-style living in Johns Creek. Newly renovated with lovely views and a full range of apartment amenities.
24 Units Available
John's Creek Walk
The Regency at Johns Creek Walk
11134 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,168
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1276 sqft
Peaceful, private community with coffee bar, entertainment lounges and resort-style pool. Apartments feature A/C, soaring ceilings, built-in desks and electronic thermostat. Walking distance to shops and restaurants.
16 Units Available
St. Andrews
10055 Jones Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1476 sqft
A tennis court, clubhouse, fire pit and garage parking all adorn this community. There's a beautiful lake view as well. Units feature fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and granite countertops.
Contact for Availability
NorthHaven at Johns Creek
11201 State Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1462 sqft
Elegant apartments with amenities including resort-style swimming pool, playground and 24-hour fitness center. Located in a sought-after area north of Atlanta, close to GA 400.
Contact for Availability
Rivermont
1318 Red Deer Way
1318 Red Deer Way, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated stylish 3 BR, 2 Baths condo. End unit, top level, designer beams in living room, soaring ceilings! Surrounded by nature with abundant natural lights. Unit features new trendy flooring throughout the house.
1 Unit Available
11643 Davenport Ln
11643 Davenport Ln, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2600 sqft
Absolutely Perfect Johns Creek Location. Spacious town-home in a Gated community! Great open floor plan. Fireplace in Family Room.
1 Unit Available
335 Brook Ford Point
335 Brook Ford Point, Johns Creek, GA
6 Bedrooms
$3,050
2691 sqft
Large dramatic open plan two story with floor to ceiling widows, 5 bedrooms, guest on main, Johns Creek, desirable Creekside Subdivision with neighborhood swim and tennis, fenced backyard, hardwood floors on 3 levels, Large terrace level, home
1 Unit Available
4905 Hudson Square
4905 Hudson Square, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1574 sqft
3 bed, 3.5 bath townhome in a gated Johns Creek community. Large 2 car garage. Hardwood floors throughout the main level with an open kitchen to family room with fireplace. Granite countertops with stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
525 Grovsner Terrace
525 Grovsner Terrace, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1778 sqft
Won't last long! Amazing location! Hard to find clean ranch home. NEWLY updated master bath, guest bath, interior paint, and appliances! You will love this floor-plan! Washer and Dryer included! Great neighborhood w/ swim/tennis/playground.
1 Unit Available
Wellington
370 Cadeleigh Court
370 Cadeleigh Court, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1764 sqft
Available for immediate move in! Don't miss out on this fantastic remodeled rental! Located in the heart of Johns Creek this 3 bedroom home is located in a cul-de-sac and close to the walking path for the elementary school! This home is in move in
1 Unit Available
10585 Morton Chase Way
10585 Morton Chase Way, Johns Creek, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1751 sqft
IMMEDIATE MOVE IN - PRICE REDUCTION!!! THIS HOME IS LOCATED IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER JOHNS CREEK AREA AND WILL AMAZE YOU THE MOMENT YOU WALK IN! - This home sits in the cul-de-sac and is ready to house your family.
1 Unit Available
640 Evening Pine Lane
640 Evening Pine Lane, Johns Creek, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
3197 sqft
Sought After Johns Creek Area! Swim/tennis community! VERY Spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home, w/Extremely Well Maintained Lawn.
Results within 1 mile of Johns Creek
23 Units Available
Wood Bridge Apartments
680 Park Bridge Parkway, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,207
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1534 sqft
This community is only minutes from North Point Mall and Fulton County's great schools. The pet-friendly property offers two tennis courts, a swimming pool and gym for residents to enjoy. Units are recently renovated.
17 Units Available
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1373 sqft
Convenient location in Avonlea Station. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters and patios or balconies. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly community with dog park. Business center, coffee bar, media room and fitness center.
9 Units Available
Promenade at Berkeley
3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,019
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1043 sqft
Its location along Peachtree Industrial puts this community within moments of shopping and dining options. On-site amenities include saltwater pool, tennis court and clubhouse. Units are furnished and feature hardwood flooring, fireplaces and breakfast bar.
12 Units Available
Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd, Suwanee, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,038
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,521
1548 sqft
Elegantly designed apartments feature balconies, professional landscaping and are pet friendly. Located near Johns Creek, there are a variety of floor plans available. There is also a large fitness center and a nature walking trail.
29 Units Available
Woodhaven at Park Bridge
15000 Parkview Ln, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,109
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tranquil setting with spacious floor plans and features for upgrading, such as sunrooms, terraces and fireplaces. Less than 10 minutes from Old Milton Parkway, you're close to everything with a resort-style pool at home.
30 Units Available
Cortland Holcomb Bridge
2745 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1041 sqft
Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, new custom cabinetry, glass tile backsplash and granite countertops. Hardwood plank flooring. Pet friendly. Private patio or balcony available.
1 Unit Available
1315 Redbud Drive
1315 Redbud Dr, Alpharetta, GA
6 Bedrooms
$4,200
4003 sqft
"WOW" doesn't even begin to describe this newer move-in ready home, loaded with upgrades. Main floor has living, dining, guest bedroom, full bath plus 1/2 bath, family room and gourmet white kitchen with walk in pantry.
1 Unit Available
7320 Brassfield Drive
7320 Brassfield Drive, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2145 sqft
GREAT FORSYTH SCHOOLS in active swim/tennis nhood with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, private fenced yard! Refrigerator, washer, dryer, gas stove and large gas grill on the patio are included in this rental.
